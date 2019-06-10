OTTAWA – NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has unveiled his party's plan to help Canadians save money on their internet and cell phone bills.

In an exclusive interview on CTV News Channel Monday, Singh spelled out how his party would improve telecommunications services and make them more affordable.

"We're very confident that people deserve and need access to affordable data," Singh said, adding that he thinks Canadians are "effectively being ripped off."

The NDP plan includes:

Imposing a price cap that they say would spur more competition in the industry and lower bills by $10 per month on average;

Require companies to offer a basic plan that is comparable to low rates available in other OECD countries;

Abolish data caps for broadband internet and force companies to create unlimited data plans at affordable rates for wireless services;

Establish a "Telecoms Consumers’ Bill of Rights," aimed at taking on sales and services practices; and

Revisit how spectrum auctions work to make sure Canadians benefit the most from the revenue of these sales of licenses to transmit signals.

Singh said that Canadians pay the highest amount for internet and cell phone service in the world. He said both Conservative and Liberals governments have "neglected" to take on Canada's "big five" telecom companies, but his party will.

The NDP have put forward an opposition day motion calling on the House to push the government to move forward on its plan right away.

"Given telecommunication services in Canada cost more than most other countries in the world, leaving far too many Canadians with unaffordable, inadequate or no service at all, the House call on the government to implement measures that will make those services more affordable," the motion reads in part.

With files from CTV News' Michel Boyer