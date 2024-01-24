Singh hears housing affordability ideas at NDP retreat, vows focus on Canadians amid Trump talk
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says that while the prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency could pose a challenge for Canada, the federal New Democrats intend to stay focused on the pressing domestic issues impacting Canadians today, such as housing affordability.
On the second day of his party's three-day caucus retreat in Edmonton, where the team of 25 is going over parliamentary priorities, Singh took part in a housing affordability-focused roundtable discussion with local stakeholders where he heard directly from Edmontonians who have a finger on the pulse of the country's housing crisis.
The conversation came amid Edmonton city council recently declaring an emergency on housing and homelessness and, according to Singh's office, centred on ways the NDP could push the federal Liberals to advance new measures to bring down the cost of housing and rent nationally.
Among those who participated in the discussion were representatives from community health and non-profit organizations, rural and urban housing groups, and those who have lived experience with homelessness and social housing.
NDP MP for Edmonton Griesbach Blake Desjarlais said that so often in federal policy conversations, the voices with lived experience "go underrepresented."
"That's why Jagmeet and the entire federal NDP caucus wanted to come to Edmonton. So many Edmontonians are on the front lines of this crisis, and we want to be able to hear from those who are working on the front lines, who have the solutions, who hear those stories," he said.
NDP calls out Liberals, Conservatives
Singh said the Liberals and Conservatives' market-focused housing policies fall short, and he wants to see more done to adequately address Canada's low-income, non-profit and co-operative housing needs.
It's issues like these — and as he heard Tuesday night at a townhall, local residents' trouble making ends meet, and desire for a national pharmacare program — that the NDP leader has signalled are his chief preoccupations heading into the 2024 political season.
"What we're hearing from people is just that it's so hard, they're just really so exhausted," Singh said to the standing-room-only community centre crowd.
"It shouldn't be this way, and I want you to know Edmontonians, Canadians, it shouldn't be this hard, and it doesn't have to be this way… The reason we're in this position — it's important to call it out — the reason we're in this position where things are so hard, is because governments like the Conservatives and the Liberals have made choices, their choices have brought us to this moment."
Singh on rivals' Trump talk
Amid an effort from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party to pull Canadians' focus to American affairs by comparing his main political rival, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, to the U.S. Republican presidential front-runner, Singh signalled that the embattled former U.S. president is "completely" in a world of his own.
"The things that he has done, the things that he says, the person he is, there is no other comparison to someone who is as bad for democracy, as bad for people, as bad for the planet, as Donald Trump," he said, speaking to reports at the caucus retreat just ahead of Trump winning the New Hampshire primary.
The NDP leader — angling to make electoral gains in the Edmonton region in the next federal election in part by targeting Conservative ridings — said he's more interested in referencing the record of past federal Conservative governments to make the case his party can be a trusted vote for change if that's what they're looking for.
"Conservatives want to cut and gut the programs that your family needs, make life harder for you. We remember the Harper years," Singh said. "They made things harder for people and I think that's what we should focus in on, instead of those comparisons."
So far, the Conservatives have brushed off the Liberal line of attack as an attempt to change the channel from Canadians' cost of living concerns, and continue to paint Singh as responsible for keeping Trudeau in power.
In the latest episode of CTV News' Trend Line, pollster Nik Nanos said that while the Liberals are trying to link Poilievre’s Conservatives to Trump’s Republicans, there are risks to that strategy, noting that Poilievre continues to maintain “a double-digit lead over the Liberals” with his messaging and style of populist politics.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Customers cry foul on WestJet flights rebooked up to eight days after cancellations
Thousands of WestJet customers' flights were cancelled amid extreme weather earlier this month. And many say the airline would not reschedule them within the required window, in what one advocate framed as just the latest example of a failure to uphold travellers' rights.
'Invasive' strep A is putting Canadians in hospitals. Here are their stories
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain means some Canadians are ending up in the hospital with symptoms as severe as flesh-eating disease. Here are some of their stories.
Here are Canada's 'best' employers according to Forbes
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
opinion Which insurance policies do I absolutely need, and which are nice-to-haves?
With an overwhelming number of insurance types to choose from, it can be difficult to differentiate between the crucial and the nice-to-haves. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew provides an overview of some of the most popular types of policies and what they cover.
Sutton Quebec cuts ties with co-founder after he's arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
Some Netflix subscribers face price hike as no-ads basic plan ends in Canada
Netflix is putting the final stake in its cheapest, ad-free 'basic' plan in Canada. After announcing last year that it would no longer offer the $9.99 plan to new or returning subscribers, the streaming giant is phasing out the price level entirely for users who were grandfathered into the plan.
Flight recorders from Russian plane crash that killed all 74 aboard are reportedly found
Investigators searching the site where a Russian military transport plane crashed in a border region near Ukraine reportedly have found the plane’s flight recorders, a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of shooting down the aircraft and Ukraine’s president demanded an international investigation.
Trump could testify as trial set to resume in his legal fight with E. Jean Carroll
Former U.S. President Donald Trump could return to a New York courtroom Thursday to defend himself against a lawsuit seeking more than $10 million for things he said about advice columnist E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The lone survivor in a plane crash in the Northwest Territories is taken to hospital, toxic drug deaths in British Columbia reach a new record and how a Newfoundland man's search for the best fish and chips went viral. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
Sutton Quebec cuts ties with co-founder after he's arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
-
Ontario ministry to investigate how 84-year-old senior was badly bruised in ER visit
An incident involving a security guard at a Toronto emergency room that left an 84-year-old woman badly bruised is now under investigation by the provincial government, days after a CTV News story looked into what happened.
-
Former commissionaire charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
Bezhani Sarvar, 28, who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday while wearing a security uniform, is a former commissionaire.
-
Bankrupt B.C. man transferred millions in assets to estranged wife on eve of creditor hearing: court
A bankrupt B.C. man who transferred ownership of 12 properties, two boats and an airplane to his estranged spouse before he was due to face his creditors in court has seen the transfer declared void.
-
2,511 people died from toxic drugs in B.C. last year, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
-
Sylvia Jones says use of emergency measures during 'Freedom Convoy' protected infrastructure
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones—who was the province’s solicitor general during the 2022 ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests—says she still sees the use of emergency measures at the time as a critical way to protect infrastructure.
World
-
Ceasefire efforts for Israel-Hamas war gain steam. But an agreement still appears elusive
Egyptian and U.S. officials confirmed this week that they are actively pursuing ways to halt the Israel-Hamas war that has raged for over 110 days. An Egyptian official said that Israel has presented a proposal for a pause in fighting, while the White House said it dispatched a senior envoy to the region for consultations with Egypt and Qatar.
-
Maine's top court declines to hear appeal of Trump ballot decision, pending U.S. Supreme Court ruling
Maine's top court Wednesday evening declined to weigh in on whether former president Donald Trump can stay on the state's ballot, keeping intact a judge's decision that the U.S. Supreme Court must first rule on a similar case in Colorado.
-
Trump's live appearances pose a riddle that news executives still haven't solved
Even as Donald Trump seeks his third straight Republican presidential nomination, his live appearances still present an unsolved riddle for many news outlets: How do you cover him?
-
Flight recorders from Russian plane crash that killed all 74 aboard are reportedly found
Investigators searching the site where a Russian military transport plane crashed in a border region near Ukraine reportedly have found the plane’s flight recorders, a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of shooting down the aircraft and Ukraine’s president demanded an international investigation.
-
Trump could testify as trial set to resume in his legal fight with E. Jean Carroll
Former U.S. President Donald Trump could return to a New York courtroom Thursday to defend himself against a lawsuit seeking more than $10 million for things he said about advice columnist E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault.
-
Despite 2 losses, Nikki Haley tries to claim victory thus far in the Republican presidential race
Despite losing both Iowa and New Hampshire to Donald Trump, Nikki Haley is nevertheless trying to frame those losses as a victory and vowing to head off a 'coronation' of Trump as the 2024 Republican nominee.
Politics
-
Liberal MPs hold three-day caucus retreat in Ottawa before House of Commons resumes
Liberal MPs are meeting in Ottawa this week to brainstorm party strategies before the House of Commons resumes sitting on Monday.
-
NDP caucus wraps up three-day retreat in Edmonton as MPs prepare for winter sitting
The federal New Democrats are wrapping up their caucus retreat in Edmonton today after days of discussions about housing and health care.
-
'Maybe we should have a discussion': What Liberal MPs are saying about Justin Trudeau's leadership
As the federal Liberal caucus convened in Ottawa for its back-to-the-Hill strategy meeting, questions are swirling again around how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's MPs are feeling about his continued leadership.
Health
-
'Invasive' strep A is putting Canadians in hospitals. Here are their stories
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain means some Canadians are ending up in the hospital with symptoms as severe as flesh-eating disease. Here are some of their stories.
-
'Sephora kids' skin-care trend draws warnings from dermatologists
The 'Sephora kids' trend has exploded on social media, drawing warnings from dermatologists about how some skin-care products can affect children's skin.
-
2,511 people died from toxic drugs in B.C. last year, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
How To Tech: Why it's important to turn on Apple's new Stolen Device Protection
You're in a crowded bar when a thief watches you unlock your iPhone with your passcode, then swipes it. That sinking feeling hits when you realize it's gone, along with priceless photos, important files, passwords on banking apps and other vital parts of your digital life.
-
Online retailer eBay is cutting 1,000 jobs. It's the latest tech company to reduce its workforce
Online retailer eBay Inc. will cut about 1,000 jobs, or an estimated 9 per cent of its full-time workforce, saying its number of employees and costs have exceeded how much the business is growing in a slowing economy. It marks the latest layoffs in the tech industry.
-
Scientists spot previously unknown colonies of emperor penguins in Antarctica
Previously unknown colonies of emperor penguins have been spotted in new satellite imagery. Emperor penguins, considered "near threatened" with extinction, are the world's largest penguins. They raise their chicks in Antarctic winter on patches of frozen sea ice. But if the ice breaks up before the chicks have fledged, most will die.
Entertainment
-
Man arrested outside Taylor Swift's Manhattan townhouse reportedly spotted there about 30 times
A man charged with stalking and harassment after his arrest near singer Taylor Swift's Manhattan townhouse had been spotted there dozens of times in the past two months and was repeatedly asked to leave, according to court documents released Wednesday.
-
Some Netflix subscribers face price hike as no-ads basic plan ends in Canada
Netflix is putting the final stake in its cheapest, ad-free 'basic' plan in Canada. After announcing last year that it would no longer offer the $9.99 plan to new or returning subscribers, the streaming giant is phasing out the price level entirely for users who were grandfathered into the plan.
-
Jodie Foster's back, 'Barbie' brings novel numbers and other Oscar nomination facts and figures
A look at notable facts, figures and curiosities from Tuesday's nominations for the 96th Academy Awards, which saw 'Oppenheimer' lead with 13 Oscar nominations, with 'Poor Things' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' also running up big numbers.
Business
-
Here are Canada's 'best' employers according to Forbes
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
-
Has tipping culture gone too far and how much do you tip? We want to hear from you
Where do you draw the line when it comes to tipping someone? Does it make a difference what service they provide? CTVNews.ca wants to hear your thoughts about tipping culture in Canada.
-
Turkiye's central bank hikes key interest rate again to 45 per cent to battle inflation
Turkiye's central bank raised its key interest rate by another 2.5 percentage points on Thursday, pressing ahead with a series of hikes aimed at combating inflation that reached nearly 65% in December.
Lifestyle
-
'Sephora kids' skin-care trend draws warnings from dermatologists
The 'Sephora kids' trend has exploded on social media, drawing warnings from dermatologists about how some skin-care products can affect children's skin.
-
How to book a unique all-inclusive vacation that’s not terrible
All-inclusive vacations can conjure images of food under heat lamps, too many poolside pina coladas, and being trapped on resort grounds. But sun-soaked packages are not the only type of all-inclusives.
-
Which vegetables to plant come spring? Depends on your taste - and your grocery bill
It may sound silly, but you should plant what you want: you’d be surprised at how many people pressure themselves into growing the garden they believe is expected of them rather than the one they really want.
Sports
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Defending champ Sabalenka beats U.S. Open winner Gauff, will meet Zheng in Australian Open final
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka avenged a U.S. Open final loss to Coco Gauff and will meet first-time finalist Zheng Qinwen at the Australian Open on Saturday.
-
The NFL's final 4 QBs are often first-round picks. This time, 1 is not like the others
Recent evidence shows that the NFL conference title game participants most often employ first-rounders at the sport’s most important position, but the ways this round of QBs arrived at their current clubs demonstrate that going through a season so bad that a team is in a position to take a franchise QB with one of the top few picks isn't always the path to success.
Autos
-
Zero-emission goal still eludes the EU, where most cars emit the same CO2 levels as 12 years ago
Most passenger cars in the European Union still emit the same quantity of carbon dioxide as 12 years ago, the European Union's auditing agency warned on Wednesday.
-
Businesses transitioning to electric fleets need to take careful consideration
Some businesses in Canada are embarking on a journey to transition their vehicle fleets to meet zero-emissions goals, but experts say the road ahead isn't going to be easy.
-
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.