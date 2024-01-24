Singh focuses on housing affordability at NDP retreat, vows focus on Canadians amid Trump talk
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says that while the prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency could pose a challenge for Canada, the federal New Democrats intend to stay focused on the pressing domestic issues impacting Canadians today, such as housing affordability.
On the second day of his party's three-day caucus retreat in Edmonton, where the team of 25 is going over parliamentary priorities, Singh took part in a housing affordability-focused roundtable discussion with local stakeholders where he heard directly from Edmontonians who have a finger on the pulse of the country's housing crisis.
The conversation came amid Edmonton city council recently declaring an emergency on housing and homelessness and, according to Singh's office, centred on ways the NDP could push the federal Liberals to advance new measures to bring down the cost of housing and rent nationally.
Among those who participated in the discussion were representatives from community health and non-profit organizations, rural and urban housing groups, and those who have lived experience with homelessness and social housing.
NDP MP for Edmonton Griesbach Blake Desjarlais said that so often in federal policy conversations, the voices with lived experience "go underrepresented."
"That's why Jagmeet and the entire federal NDP caucus wanted to come to Edmonton. So many Edmontonians are on the front lines of this crisis, and we want to be able to hear from those who are working on the front lines, who have the solutions, who hear those stories," he said.
NDP calls out Liberals, Conservatives
Singh said the Liberals and Conservatives' market-focused housing policies fall short, and he wants to see more done to adequately address Canada's low-income, non-profit and co-operative housing needs.
It's issues like these — and as he heard Tuesday night at a townhall, local residents' trouble making ends meet, and desire for a national pharmacare program — that the NDP leader has signalled are his chief preoccupations heading into the 2024 political season.
"What we're hearing from people is just that it's so hard, they're just really so exhausted," Singh said to the standing-room-only community centre crowd.
"It shouldn't be this way, and I want you to know Edmontonians, Canadians, it shouldn't be this hard, and it doesn't have to be this way… The reason we're in this position — it's important to call it out — the reason we're in this position where things are so hard, is because governments like the Conservatives and the Liberals have made choices, their choices have brought us to this moment."
Singh on rivals' Trump talk
Amid an effort from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party to pull Canadians' focus to American affairs by comparing his main political rival, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, to the U.S. Republican presidential front-runner, Singh signalled that the embattled former U.S. president is "completely" in a world of his own.
"The things that he has done, the things that he says, the person he is, there is no other comparison to someone who is as bad for democracy, as bad for people, as bad for the planet, as Donald Trump," he said, speaking to reports at the caucus retreat just ahead of Trump winning the New Hampshire primary.
The NDP leader — angling to make electoral gains in the Edmonton region in the next federal election in part by targeting Conservative ridings — said he's more interested in referencing the record of past federal Conservative governments to make the case his party can be a trusted vote for change if that's what they're looking for.
"Conservatives want to cut and gut the programs that your family needs, make life harder for you. We remember the Harper years," Singh said. "They made things harder for people and I think that's what we should focus in on, instead of those comparisons."
So far, the Conservatives have brushed off the Liberal line of attack as an attempt to change the channel from Canadians' cost of living concerns, and continue to paint Singh as responsible for keeping Trudeau in power.
In the latest episode of CTV News' Trend Line, pollster Nik Nanos said that while the Liberals are trying to link Poilievre’s Conservatives to Trump’s Republicans, there are risks to that strategy, noting that Poilievre continues to maintain “a double-digit lead over the Liberals” with his messaging and style of populist politics.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
'Very scary situation': Canadians' stories of strep A infections
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain meant some Canadians ended up in the hospital. Here are some of their stories.
Ontario man will get money back after mistakenly sending $5K to stranger
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
Four mine workers among dead in N.W.T. plane crash
Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.
Canadians file two proposed class-action lawsuits against Cineplex over online fees
Cineplex is facing a pair of proposed class-action lawsuits in two Canadian provinces for allegedly not disclosing additional booking fees when customers buy movie tickets on its website.
Newfoundland man's quest to find the best fish and chips has gone viral
Geoff Meeker started a Facebook group to find the best fish and chips in Newfoundland. Now, he’s getting submissions from all around the world.
'Sephora kids' skin-care trend draws warnings from dermatologists
The 'Sephora kids' trend has exploded on social media, drawing warnings from dermatologists about how some skin-care products can affect children's skin.
These are the companies that have laid off staff in Canada in 2024
After 2023 saw widespread layoffs across several sectors such as retail, banking and technology, 2024 has kicked off on a similar note. Here are some of the companies that have laid off Canadian workers in 2024.
Canada
-
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
-
Cree leaders, scientists to excavate 'communal grave' near former Alberta residential school
Leaders of the Saddle Lake Cree Nation are planning to unearth a potential mass grave near a former residential school, while accusing the RCMP and medical examiner of negligence and racism.
-
Four mine workers among dead in N.W.T. plane crash
Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
-
Masks made by Canadian-owned firm to be used in U.S. prisoner execution, groups say
Masks made by the subsidiary of a Quebec-based company are being used for executions in the United States, justice advocacy groups say.
World
-
Saudi Arabia opens its first liquor store in over 70 years as kingdom further liberalizes
A liquor store has opened in Saudi Arabia for the first time in over 70 years, a diplomat reported Wednesday, a further socially liberalizing step in the once-ultraconservative kingdom that is home to the holiest sites in Islam.
-
U.S. court says Alabama can carry out first nitrogen gas execution; Supreme Court appeal expected
A U.S. federal appeals court says Alabama can carry out the nation's first execution using nitrogen gas. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused Wednesday to block the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama says it plans to replace the 58-year-old's breathing air with nitrogen gas Thursday, rendering him unconscious within seconds and killing him within minutes.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING More than 70 are dead after an informal gold mine collapsed in Mali, an official says
An official in Mali says more than 70 people are dead after an informal gold mine collapsed late last week, and a search continues amid fears the toll could rise.
-
Russia blames Kyiv for downing plane with Ukrainian POWs
Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukrainian forces of shooting down a military transport plane, killing all 74 people aboard, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war being swapped.
-
Boeing 757 loses nose wheel while preparing for takeoff in Atlanta
The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines popped off and rolled away as the plane was lining up for takeoff over the weekend from Atlanta's international airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
-
Ceasefire efforts for Israel-Hamas war gain steam. But an agreement still appears elusive
Egyptian and U.S. officials confirmed this week that they are actively pursuing ways to halt the Israel-Hamas war that has raged for over 110 days. An Egyptian official said that Israel has presented a proposal for a pause in fighting, while the White House said it dispatched a senior envoy to the region for consultations with Egypt and Qatar.
Politics
-
Singh focuses on housing affordability at NDP retreat, vows focus on Canadians amid Trump talk
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says that while the prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency could pose a challenge for Canada, the federal New Democrats intend to stay focused on the pressing domestic issues impacting Canadians today, such as housing affordability.
-
Emergencies Act ruling reopens emotional debate two years after huge protests
A judge's ruling that the federal Liberals were unjustified in using emergency law to quell a weeks-long protest in Ottawa has left the administrator of a downtown church feeling the court disregarded infringements of her rights.
-
Sweden getting closer to NATO membership is 'pretty exciting' for Canada: Blair
Sweden is inching closer to joining NATO, and Defence Minister Bill Blair says that's 'pretty exciting' for Canada. Sweden and Finland both asked to join the alliance after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago -- something that requires unanimous consent of all members.
Health
-
'Very scary situation': Canadians' stories of strep A infections
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain meant some Canadians ended up in the hospital. Here are some of their stories.
-
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
-
'Sephora kids' skin-care trend draws warnings from dermatologists
The 'Sephora kids' trend has exploded on social media, drawing warnings from dermatologists about how some skin-care products can affect children's skin.
Sci-Tech
-
Online retailer eBay is cutting 1,000 jobs. It's the latest tech company to reduce its workforce
Online retailer eBay Inc. will cut about 1,000 jobs, or an estimated 9 per cent of its full-time workforce, saying its number of employees and costs have exceeded how much the business is growing in a slowing economy. It marks the latest layoffs in the tech industry.
-
Scientists spot previously unknown colonies of emperor penguins in Antarctica
Previously unknown colonies of emperor penguins have been spotted in new satellite imagery. Emperor penguins, considered "near threatened" with extinction, are the world's largest penguins. They raise their chicks in Antarctic winter on patches of frozen sea ice. But if the ice breaks up before the chicks have fledged, most will die.
-
Elon Musk visits Auschwitz after uproar over antisemitic messages on X
Elon Musk — who was widely criticized for an antisemitic post on his social media site, X, two months ago — said following a visit to Auschwitz Monday that X has less antisemitic content than other social media platforms. But Musk conceded that he wasn’t aware until recently that antisemitism was a pervasive problem in the United States.
Entertainment
-
Some Netflix subscribers face price hike as no-ads basic plan ends in Canada
Netflix is putting the final stake in its cheapest, ad-free 'basic' plan in Canada. After announcing last year that it would no longer offer the $9.99 plan to new or returning subscribers, the streaming giant is phasing out the price level entirely for users who were grandfathered into the plan.
-
Kim Thuy published 'Ru' to give voice to refugees. She hopes the film will, too
A big-screen adaptation of Kim Thuy's autobiographical novel 'Ru' had the author revisiting sometimes painful childhood memories of fleeing Vietnam but she says it was 'a privilege' to do so through the eyes of its young star.
-
Man arrested outside Taylor Swift's Manhattan townhouse reportedly spotted there about 30 times
A man charged with stalking and harassment after his arrest near singer Taylor Swift's Manhattan townhouse had been spotted there dozens of times in the past two months and was repeatedly asked to leave, according to court documents released Wednesday.
Business
-
Canadians file two proposed class-action lawsuits against Cineplex over online fees
Cineplex is facing a pair of proposed class-action lawsuits in two Canadian provinces for allegedly not disclosing additional booking fees when customers buy movie tickets on its website.
-
These are the companies that have laid off staff in Canada in 2024
After 2023 saw widespread layoffs across several sectors such as retail, banking and technology, 2024 has kicked off on a similar note. Here are some of the companies that have laid off Canadian workers in 2024.
-
FAA says Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes can return to service after inspections
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that airlines could begin returning grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes to service once they undergo a thorough inspection and maintenance process after the agency halted flights on Jan. 6 following a mid-air emergency.
Lifestyle
-
'Sephora kids' skin-care trend draws warnings from dermatologists
The 'Sephora kids' trend has exploded on social media, drawing warnings from dermatologists about how some skin-care products can affect children's skin.
-
How to book a unique all-inclusive vacation that’s not terrible
All-inclusive vacations can conjure images of food under heat lamps, too many poolside pina coladas, and being trapped on resort grounds. But sun-soaked packages are not the only type of all-inclusives.
-
Which vegetables to plant come spring? Depends on your taste - and your grocery bill
It may sound silly, but you should plant what you want: you’d be surprised at how many people pressure themselves into growing the garden they believe is expected of them rather than the one they really want.
Sports
-
Canadian athletes to receive financial reward for medals won at Paralympic Games
Canadian Paralympians will receive financial rewards for winning medals starting at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris this summer.
-
Zverev ousts Alcaraz to move into Australian Open semis against Medvedev. Zheng into 1st semifinal
After backhanding the ball into the crowd when Carlos Alcaraz sent his service return too long, Alexander Zverev screamed. He shook both arms in a victory celebration and again he screamed, a mix of triumph and relief. Earning Zverev a spot in the Australian Open semifinals against Daniil Medvedev.
-
NBA suspends Canadian Tristan Thompson 25 games on doping violation
Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Businesses transitioning to electric fleets need to take careful consideration
Some businesses in Canada are embarking on a journey to transition their vehicle fleets to meet zero-emissions goals, but experts say the road ahead isn't going to be easy.
-
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
-
'Honoured to have your back, and you have mine': Biden endorsed by United Auto Workers in election
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to pick up the endorsement of the United Auto Workers on Wednesday when he addresses the powerful union's political convention, according to a person familiar with the discussions.