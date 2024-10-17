Singh 'doesn't understand' why Poilievre won't get top security clearance

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it's very disturbing that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre won't get the top-level security clearance needed to view classified documents on foreign interference.

Singh says party leaders need to be briefed on top secret information, something he says is amplified by allegations that Indian agents played a role in extortion, coercion and murder of Canadian citizens on Canadian soil.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday at a public inquiry into foreign interference that he has the names of parliamentarians in the Conservative party who are engaged in or at high risk of foreign interference.

Poilievre shot back to say that his chief of staff receives confidential briefings, and neither he nor government officials have told the Opposition leader about any Conservative parliamentarian knowingly taking part in foreign inference.

He also accused the prime minister of lying under oath and said Trudeau should release the names.

Singh says he also wants to see those names released in a way that doesn't compromise national security laws.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.