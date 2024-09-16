Singh challenged on carbon tax stance as MPs return to Ottawa

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh still won't say whether his party would scrap the federal carbon pricing program if elected, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is increasing his calls for the NDP to vote non-confidence in the Liberals and trigger a "carbon tax election."

Back on Parliament Hill for the return of the House of Commons on Monday, Singh faced questions from reporters over his apparent flip-flop on the federal carbon tax.

"Canadians are doing their part. Canadians are fighting hard," Singh said. "But they see (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau and the Liberals giving big oil and gas a free ride."

"That is a problem. That is wrong," he also said, adding a "fundamental element" of the NDP climate plan is to "have the courage to stop big polluters from polluting."

Despite voting with the Liberals and against the Conservatives on several carbon-tax related motions throughout the duration of the supply-and-confidence agreement, Singh has refused to unequivocally say whether he supports the policy since he "tore" up his pact with the Liberals earlier this month.

At his party's caucus retreat last week, he appeared to signal a shift, saying the NDP wants to "see an approach to fighting the climate crisis where it doesn't put the burden on the backs of working people," and adding his party is "working on a (climate) plan" that will be unveiled in the coming months.

But, with the end of the supply-and-confidence agreement comes the higher possibility of a snap election, which the Conservatives have repeatedly said they want to hinge on the carbon price.

And while Singh's stance on the issue has become murky, Trudeau has accused him of caving to Conservative pressure and having "no idea what to do to fight against climate change."

When asked several times Monday whether he opposes the carbon tax — and specifically about the affordability impact of scrapping the program and, with it, the rebate — Singh wouldn't directly answer, pointing instead to big polluters and accusing the Liberals and Conservatives of supporting oil and gas companies.

"Canadians are doing their part," he repeated, pivoting back to his criticisms of the Liberals and Conservatives.

Poilievre, meanwhile, has promised his party will table a non-confidence motion "at the earliest possible opportunity."

He painted a grim picture of the carbon tax in a speech to his caucus on Sunday, ratcheting up his criticisms and claiming the program is causing an affordability crisis leading to "mass hunger and malnutrition," and to a "nuclear winter for our economy."

"Jagmeet Singh stood in the House of Commons and sold out the workers, the seniors, the farmers, the loggers who voted for him when he claimed he would be their ally," Poilievre said, calling out the NDP leader for failing to openly side with the Conservatives on the issue, and encouraging him to vote non-confidence to trigger an election.

Asked whether he agrees with Poilievre that the next election needs to be a "carbon tax election," Singh said he would "never" agree with the Conservative leader, arguing instead he thinks it will be a "vision-for-Canada" election.

"Every motion that comes before us, we'll take a look at it and we'll make a determination based on what's in the best interest of Canadians," he said.

Singh would not say what caused his apparent shift in stance when it comes to the carbon tax.

Several Liberal cabinet ministers also called out Singh on Monday, with Government House Leader Karina Gould saying he's doing what Poilievre tells him to.

"Mr. Poilievre tells him to end the supply-and-confidence agreement, and he ends the agreement," she said. "Mr. Poilievre tells him not to support the price on pollution, and he stops supporting the price on pollution."

"We'll see today what Mr. Poilievre tells him to do, and how Mr. Singh will respond," she added.