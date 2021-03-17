OTTAWA -- A senior commander in the military has resigned from the Canadian Armed Forces, saying she is “sickened” and “disgusted” by the ongoing investigations into sexual misconduct allegations against top officers.

In an internal letter requesting leave Lt.-Col. Eleanor Taylor, who was most recently the deputy commander of the 36th Brigade Group and has been touted for her accomplishments as a high-ranking female officer, said she is not surprised by the number of high-profile male leaders being accused of inappropriate conduct.

“I am also certain that the scope of the problem has yet to be exposed,” she wrote in the letter, which she requested be shared widely with military leadership.

She went on to write that throughout her career, without naming names or specific examples, she has “observed insidious and inappropriate use of power for sexual exploitation,” and that some senior leaders are unwilling or unable to recognize the negative impact of their behaviour. Or worse, they know the harm but think it can be kept under wraps and “lack the courage and tools to confront the systemic issue,” she wrote.

“I have been both a victim of, and participant in, this damaging cycle of silence, and I am proud of neither. I am not encouraged that we are ‘investigating our top officers.’ I am disgusted that it has taken us so long to do so,” said Taylor, who served for decades before leaving the regular force for the reserves.

In early February, military police launched an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against former chief of defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance. Six weeks after his departure, Vance’s replacement, Admiral Art McDonald, stepped aside because of a military police investigation into unspecified allegations of misconduct against him.

CTV News has not independently verified the allegations at the centre of these investigations into the Forces’ highest ranking officers, but the House of Commons National Defence committee has struck up a study that’s been exploring the issue of sexual misconduct within the Forces, where new information continues to come to light.

In her letter Taylor cites Operation HONOUR— the Armed Forces’ mission to prevent and address sexual misconduct—saying that while it appeared the military was moving in the right direction, “the failure of senior leadership to set the example on the operation has poisoned it.”

She’s now calling for the name of the operation to be dropped, calling it “harmful.”

In the letter Taylor said she considered remaining in uniform to try to “affect change from within,” but now she doesn’t think that’s possible.

“I have spent the past decade speaking publicly and passionately about the gains women have made in the CAF. While I remain fiercely proud of parts of our organization, on the issue of addressing harmful sexual behaviour, we have lost all credibility,” she writes.

Taylor, who is from Antigonish, N.S., previously served as an infantry commander during the war in Afghanistan in 2010 and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by the governor general in 2011 for being an “exceptional combat leader” in that role. She went on to work with the special operations unit Joint Task Force 2, and in 2013 was named one of Canada’s top 100 most powerful women.

“For me, the breach of trust has been too much, and my release is the best tool at my disposal to highlight the depth of my disappointment,” wrote Taylor.