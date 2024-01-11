Sentencing hearing to begin for ex-RCMP intel official convicted in secrets law case
A judge is expected to hear sharply differing arguments about the punishment he should hand to former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis.
A hearing scheduled for today and Friday will help Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger decide on a sentence for Ortis, convicted of breaching Canada's secrets law.
In November, jurors declared Ortis guilty of three counts of violating the Security of Information Act and one count of attempting to do so.
They also found him guilty of breach of trust and fraudulent use of a computer.
Following the jury's verdict, prosecutor Judy Kliewer suggested the Crown would seek a prison sentence in the range of 20 or more years.
Mark Ertel, a lawyer for Ortis, said the defence would argue their client had already served enough time behind bars as the proceedings played out.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs
Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.
Multiple Canadian universities facing class-action lawsuit, claiming antisemitism
Six prominent Canadian universities are facing a series of proposed class-action lawsuits with claims that Jewish students are unsafe on campus.
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
Weather warnings: B.C. joins Alberta, Saskatchewan, Northern Canada in bitter cold
Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, and the Fraser Valley are expecting frigid wind chills to arrive tonight, joining much of the rest of Western and Northern Canada under various cold weather warnings.
'Shot in the streets': Canadian living in Ecuador describes recent gang violence
A Canadian man living in Ecuador for the last 18 years said he and his family feel highly uncertain and insecure as gang violence in the country escalates.
Conservatives call for ethics investigation into PM Trudeau's Jamaica trip
The federal Conservatives are calling on Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to launch an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent Jamaica trip, despite his office indicating the vacation was given the green light.
DEVELOPING Top UN court opens hearings on South Africa's allegation that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza
Judges at the International Court of Justice on Thursday opened two days of legal arguments in a case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in its Gaza war. Israel rejects the allegation.
10,000 portable chargers recalled in Canada due to burn risk, electric shock hazards
Ikea has recalled one of its charger products due to thermal burn and electric shock hazards caused by wear and tear. In a news release Wednesday, the Swedish multinational conglomerate said it's urging all customers who own the charger to stop using the product and to contact Ikea for a full refund.
'No place being honoured': Manitoba revokes honour to former art gallery director for alleged Nazi ties
Manitoba’s premier is revoking a provincial honour given to a former director of the Winnipeg Art Gallery due to his alleged ties to the Nazi party.
Anonymous donor saves the day for a small arts charity in N.L.
A donor shelled out hundreds of dollars to help a small charity group in St. John’s, N.L. keep up their work — on the condition that no one know their name.
'Bad news': Mischief charges being considered after false Ontario kangaroo sighting
The case of a wayward southern Ontario kangaroo continues, with Ontario Provincial Police considering public mischief charges against the person who falsely reported a kangaroo sighting in Lambton County.
'Shot in the streets': Canadian living in Ecuador describes recent gang violence
A Canadian man living in Ecuador for the last 18 years said he and his family feel highly uncertain and insecure as gang violence in the country escalates.
Weather warnings: B.C. joins Alberta, Saskatchewan, Northern Canada in bitter cold
Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, and the Fraser Valley are expecting frigid wind chills to arrive tonight, joining much of the rest of Western and Northern Canada under various cold weather warnings.
Multiple Canadian universities facing class-action lawsuit, claiming antisemitism
Six prominent Canadian universities are facing a series of proposed class-action lawsuits with claims that Jewish students are unsafe on campus.
Iran identifies alleged bomb-maker behind last week's IS twin suicide attack that killed dozens
Iran's intelligence ministry on Thursday identified a top suspect, described as ringleader and bomb-maker, in the twin suicide bombings last week claimed by the Islamic State group as the death toll from the attack rose to at least 94, state media reported.
-
Tanker in Gulf of Oman boarded by men in military uniforms in apparent seizure in Mideast waters
An oil tanker once at the center of a crisis between Iran and the United States was boarded in the Gulf of Oman by 'unauthorized' men in military uniforms early on Thursday morning, an advisory group run by the British military and a private security firm warned.
Russian missiles hit hotel in Ukraine's Kharkiv, 11 injured: regional governor
Two Russian missiles struck a hotel late on Wednesday in the centre of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, injuring 11 people, one person seriously, the regional governor said.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy rules out a ceasefire with Russia, saying Moscow would use it to rearm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday ruled out a ceasefire in his country's war with Russia, saying the Kremlin's forces would use the pause to rearm and regroup before overwhelming Kyiv's troops.
-
Christie ends his presidential bid in an effort to blunt Trump's momentum before Iowa's GOP caucuses
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Wednesday suspended his Republican presidential bid just days before Iowa’s leadoff caucuses, ceding to growing pressure to drop out of the race from those desperate to deny Donald Trump a glidepath to the nomination.
DEVELOPING Top UN court opens hearings on South Africa's allegation that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza
Judges at the International Court of Justice on Thursday opened two days of legal arguments in a case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in its Gaza war. Israel rejects the allegation.
Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs
Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.
Conservatives call for ethics investigation into PM Trudeau's Jamaica trip
The federal Conservatives are calling on Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to launch an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent Jamaica trip, despite his office indicating the vacation was given the green light.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Nearly 10,000 died from COVID-19 last month, fueled by holiday gatherings and new variant, WHO says
The head of the U.N. health agency said Wednesday holiday gatherings and the spread of the most prominent variant globally led to increased transmission of COVID-19 last month.
These are the top sources of food poisoning, according to a chef-turned-microbiologist
CTVNews.ca spoke with food safety experts about the meals they approach with extra caution when dining out, and the list is longer than you might expect
People with private drug coverage more likely to stick to prescriptions: StatCan
A new Statistics Canada study confirms that financial limitations are keeping people without private or employer-sponsored drug coverage from following through with their prescriptions.
AI-powered misinformation is the world's biggest short-term threat, Davos report says
False and misleading information supercharged with cutting-edge artificial intelligence that threatens to erode democracy and polarize society is the top immediate risk to the global economy, the World Economic Forum said in a report Wednesday.
Sperm whales, humans more alike than you might think: Dalhousie researcher
A new paper from a Dalhousie researcher explores the behaviour of sperm whales and their strong similarities with humans, particularly in how they form ethno-linguistic groups.
Walmart is promising a Jetsons-like future at CES. Delivering that will be tricky
Walmart is joining the AI, drone and tech race. But delivering on the promise of a high-tech shopping future — where its rivals have failed — won’t be easy. The big box retailer held a keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas for the first time, featuring CEO Doug McMillon, a plethora of executives, and even Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Pat McAfee announces Aaron Rodgers' appearances are over for the rest of this NFL season
Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show" are over for the rest of this NFL season. Or possibly longer.
Man arrested and charged for stalking Shakira at her South Florida home
Daniel John Valtier, 56, of El Paso, was arrested on stalking and defrauding charges early Monday morning.
Selena Gomez reveals what she really said to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about some alleged drama at Sunday’s Golden Globes. Speculation started when a photo of Gomez and Taylor Swift at the event sparked chatter about what the two close friends may have been discussing.
Google lays off hundreds in hardware, voice assistant teams amid cost-cutting drive
Google has laid off hundreds of employees working on its hardware, voice assistance and engineering teams as part of cost-cutting measures.
Blocking non-permanent resident admissions could worsen recession in 2024: Desjardins report
Canada's population has surged over the last year, with growth driven in large part by foreign workers and international students. But as the federal government weighs limiting non-permanent residents, a new report from Desjardins says such a move would 'deepen the recession expected in 2024.'
German software giant SAP fined more than US$220M to resolve U.S. bribery allegations
German software giant SAP will pay more than US$220 million in fines to resolve U.S. bribery allegations involving payments to foreign government officials, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
The Stanley craze begs the question: Why do we love our special little cups so much?
Everyone has seen the videos of people — presumably normal, functional members of society — inciting desperate mosh pits in Target or acting up in Starbucks over limited edition Stanley 1913 cups.
Pets suffer from the cold, too. Here's what to do
Here's how to take care of your pets during cold winters.
At trial, a Russian billionaire blames Sotheby's for losing millions on art by Picasso, da Vinci
Sotheby’s defended itself at a trial Monday against accusations that it helped defraud a Russian oligarch out of tens of millions of dollars, saying it knew nothing of wrongdoing by an art buyer who advised the billionaire on buying works by famed artists like Amedeo Modigliani and Leonardo da Vinci.
Israel barred from International Ice Hockey Federation events over security concerns
The International Ice Hockey Federation has barred Israel from competing in its world championship events citing security concerns.
Former France basketball player forced to abandon Paris 2024 role following controversial Gaza post
A former France basketball player serving as an ambassador for the Paris 2024 Olympics has been forced to quit her role because of a controversy linked to a social media post related to the situation in Gaza.
Swiatek faces 2 past champions early at Australian Open; Djokovic, Tsitsipas could meet in quarters
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will face 2020 champion Sofia Kenin in the first round and potentially 2016 winner Angelique Kerber or Danielle Collins in the second in a tough start to her bid for a first Australian Open title.
These are Ontario's rejected licence plates from 2023
More than 5,000 applications for personalized Ontario licence plates were rejected in 2023 due to sexual references, abusive language, and copyright issues.
Engine maker Cummins to repair, replace 600,000 Ram trucks in US$2 billion emissions cheating scandal
The Department of Justice has ordered a recall of 600,000 Ram trucks as part of a settlement that directs engine maker Cummins Inc. to remedy environmental damage it caused when it illegally installed emissions control software in several hundred thousand vehicles, skirting emissions testing.
Edmunds compares the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV and 2024 Tesla Model Y
The automotive experts at Edmunds put two electric SUVs in a head-to-head competition to determine if the upstart Blazer EV can unseat the Model Y.