OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors to offset additional costs from COVID-19 will be delivered the week of July 6.

Seniors have been anxiously awaiting the payment, after the federal government promised on May 12 to spend $2.5 billion sending these payments.

Those who qualify for the Old Age Security benefit are eligible for a tax-free payment of $300, while those who receive the Guaranteed Income Supplement will get an additional $200.

Speaking outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Thursday, Trudeau said he hopes these funds make a difference.

"Even as we start to reopen parts of the economy, many seniors will have to stay home for longer to protect their health. And that’s really weighing on them. So, our government stepped up to help them weather this storm," he said.

More to come…