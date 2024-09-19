Senior civil servant invites provincial counterparts to seek top-secret clearance
Canada's senior public servant has invited his provincial and territorial counterparts to apply for top secret-level security clearance as a way of fostering "healthy, transparent dialogue" on foreign interference and other threats.
In a July 11 letter to the heads of public services across the country, John Hannaford, clerk of the Privy Council, said that obtaining the clearance would allow the Privy Council Office and other federal security agencies to offer regular, intelligence-informed briefings.
The briefings would support the public service leaders' efforts to advise provincial and territorial governments on policy development as well as their responses to "acute security events," Hannaford wrote.
Daniel Savoie, a PCO spokesman, said that as a result of the offer, "some security clearances have been granted and other screenings are in progress."
Similar offers have been made to premiers on an ad hoc basis to address the needs of specific security briefings, Savoie added. "Premiers are welcome to request security clearances."
The Privy Council Office provided the letter to The Canadian Press upon request.
In the letter, Hannaford said it has been clear over the last year that Canada remains a target for foreign interference, terrorism and cyberthreat activity.
"Addressing the growing threats posed by a rapidly evolving global security environment will require a whole of society response, hence it is now even more important that our governments begin to build a healthy, transparent dialogue informed by intelligence," he wrote.
Meetings such as the annual gathering of clerks and cabinet secretaries could become forums for "candid, classified conversations and two-way information sharing" on topics including foreign interference and espionage, violent extremism, economic security and research security, the letter said.
"I invite you to undergo the necessary security clearance process to enable these critical conversations."
Hannaford also offered his counterparts the option of designating another senior level official within their governments to pursue a clearance to ensure timely intelligence sharing.
The effort to broaden the flow of intelligence follows a spate of ransomware attacks on public institutions across the country as well as heightened awareness about the long-standing threat of foreign interference.
A bill that received swift passage through Parliament earlier this year allows the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to disclose sensitive information beyond the halls of government to build resiliency against foreign meddling.
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Leader Elizabeth May have received top secret security clearance, allowing them to review the classified version of a recent spy watchdog report on foreign interference that flagged concerns about the activities of some parliamentarians.
New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan, who has been identified as a target of Chinese influence activities, told a federal inquiry Wednesday that she had hoped to get top secret-level clearance so she could read the classified spy watchdog report.
However, Kwan indicated the government declined to have her go through the process and said even if she had top secret clearance, she would not be allowed to see the report because she did not have a need to know the information.
Asked at the inquiry why she needed to see the report, Kwan said: "Well, because I'm a target, and because I'm a parliamentarian."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Lebanon is rocked again by exploding devices as Israel declares a new phase of war
Walkie-talkies exploded in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Wednesday in a second wave of attacks targeting devices a day after pagers used by Hezbollah blew up, state media and officials for the militant group said. At least 20 people were killed and more than 450 wounded in the second wave, the Health Ministry said.
Huge python grabs Thai woman in her kitchen, squeezes her two hours before she can be freed
A 64-year-old woman was preparing to do her evening dishes at her home outside Bangkok when she felt a sharp pain in her thigh and looked down to see a huge python taking hold of her.
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
NASA scientists recreate Mars 'spiders' on Earth for first time
NASA scientists have successfully replicated spider-like shapes found on the surface of Mars in a laboratory setting for the first time.
Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam
An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
'It starts off innocent': Manitoba man loses $185,000 to crypto-romance scam
A Manitoba man is warning others after he fell victim to an elaborate online scam over the summer.
Federal government to further limit number of international students
The federal government will be further limiting the number of international students permitted to enter Canada next year. It's the government's latest immigration-related measure to address Canadians' ongoing housing and affordability concerns.
Florida sheriff fed up with school shooting hoaxes posts boy's mugshot to social media
A Florida sheriff fed up with a spate of false school shooting threats is taking a new tactic to try and get through to students and their parents: He's posting the mugshot of any offender on social media.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs expected to call provincial election Thursday
A 33-day provincial election campaign is expected to officially get started Thursday in New Brunswick.
-
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
-
RCMP feared they didn't have enough evidence to hold terror suspect sought by U.S.
Court documents filed in the case of a Pakistani man arrested in Quebec for an alleged plot to kill Jews in New York City reveal the RCMP didn't have enough evidence to hold him in Canada.
-
'Unsightly' under-construction home must be finished or demolished, B.C. court rules
A B.C couple has been ordered to stop living in a motorhome on the property where their under-construction home – which they were first given a permit to build more than six years ago – has become an “eyesore,” according to a recent court decision.
-
-
'It starts off innocent': Manitoba man loses $185,000 to crypto-romance scam
A Manitoba man is warning others after he fell victim to an elaborate online scam over the summer.
Mayor of Atlantic City and his wife are charged with beating their daughter
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his wife, La'Quetta, the city's superintendent of schools, have been indicted on child endangerment and other charges for allegedly beating their teenage daughter on numerous occasions, prosecutors said Wednesday.
-
What to know about the deadly electronic explosions targeting Hezbollah
Just one day after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon Wednesday in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted an extraordinary number of people. Here's what we know so far.
-
First video of Titan submersible wreckage released at public hearing
The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation has released footage showing the wreckage of the Titan submersible as part of the public hearing into the vessel's implosion in June 2023.
-
North Korea's Kim is bolstering nuclear and conventional weapons after testing 2 types of missiles
North Korea said Thursday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised successful tests of two types of missiles — one designed to carry a 'super-large conventional warhead' and the other likely for a nuclear warhead, as he ordered officials to bolster up his country's military capabilities to repel United States-led threats.
-
A 10-year-old Japanese boy stabbed near his school in China has died
Officials in Tokyo said Thursday that a 10-year-old Japanese student who was stabbed near his school in southern China has died, asking Beijing to provide details of the stabbing and take preventive measures. A suspect is in custody.
-
Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charge
Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new sexual assault charge on Wednesday, nearly five months after the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul's earlier sex crimes conviction in New York was overturned.
Senior civil servant invites provincial counterparts to seek top-secret clearance
Canada's senior public servant has invited his provincial and territorial counterparts to apply for top secret-level security clearance as a way of fostering 'healthy, transparent dialogue' on foreign interference and other threats.
-
Bloc MPs will vote confidence in Liberal government next week: Blanchet
The Conservatives' first shot at toppling the Liberal government is likely doomed to fail, after Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet told reporters his MPs will vote confidence in the government.
-
Conservatives deny link to protesters that harassed Singh after Liberals blame them
Two Liberal ministers are accusing Conservatives of lending their support to protesters who harassed Jagmeet Singh, among others, outside of Parliament Hill this week.
New indoor supervised drug inhalation site to open in Vancouver
Supervised injection sites are saving the lives of drug users everyday, but the same support is not being offered to people who inhale illicit drugs, the head of the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS says.
-
Canada's physicians formally apologize for harm to Indigenous communities
The group representing Canada's physicians has formally apologized for the harm medical professionals caused to Indigenous Peoples, saying it is 'deeply ashamed' and 'owning its history' of racism, neglect and abuse.
-
Here's why you should get all your vaccines as soon as possible, according to an expert
With all these shots, some Canadians may have questions about the benefit of each vaccine, whether they should get every shot and how often to get them, and if it's safe to get them all at once or if they should space them out.
NASA scientists recreate Mars 'spiders' on Earth for first time
NASA scientists have successfully replicated spider-like shapes found on the surface of Mars in a laboratory setting for the first time.
-
Elon Musk boosts fake Trump rally bomb threat and false claims about the election
Elon Musk is using his social media platform to promote misinformation about the U.S. presidential candidates in the lead up to the November election, amplifying false claims Wednesday about a Trump rally bomb threat and immigrants eating pets in Ohio.
-
First-of-its-kind facility hopes to launch Canada into rare earths market
A Saskatchewan organization is breaking ground as the first to commercially produce rare earth metals in North America.
MrBeast and Amazon sued by competitors from his US$5M reality show over alleged 'unsafe' conditions
MrBeast is accused of creating 'unsafe' employment conditions, including sexual harassment, and misrepresenting contestants' odds at winning his new Amazon reality show's US$5 million grand prize in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by five unnamed participants.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs will stay in jail after bail is denied for a second time
Lawyers for Sean "Diddy Combs asked a judge Wednesday to let him await his sex trafficking trial at his luxury home on an island near Miami Beach, rather than a grim federal jail in Brooklyn.
-
Jeremy Dutcher makes Canadian music history
Jeremy Dutcher made Canadian music history Tuesday night by winning a second Polaris Music Prize for his second album, Motewolonuwok.
Low pay for junior Air Canada pilots poses possible hurdle to proposed deal
Low entry-level pay in the tentative deal between Air Canada and its pilots could be a stumbling block ahead of a union vote on the agreement, some aviators and experts say.
-
Musk's X skirts Brazil ban and returns to some users with change to server access
Some Brazilian users reconnected with X on Wednesday despite the Supreme Court's recent nationwide ban, the result of the social network apparently changing the way its servers are accessed. The reunion may be short-lived, however.
-
B.C. short-term rental restrictions reducing rents, saving tenants millions: study
A report led by the Canada Research Chair in Urban Governance says restrictions on short-term rentals in British Columbia have reduced rents by 5.7 per cent, saving tenants more than $600 million last year
Here are the restaurants in the 2024 Michelin Guide Toronto & Region
The Michelin Guide released its 2024 restaurant selection for the Toronto region Wednesday night. Here are the four new establishments getting a Michelin star:
-
He bought a cruise ship on Craigslist and spent over US$1 million restoring it. Then his dream sank
Buying a historic cruise ship he found on Craigslist back in 2008 was undoubtedly a life-altering decision for Chris Willson. In October 2023, Willson made the painful decision to sell the vessel, which began sinking around seven months later. Now its future looks bleak.
-
Record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot tickets sold in Ontario, Quebec
Two lucky people in Ontario and Quebec will split Tuesday’s record-breaking $80-million Lotto Max jackpot.
Matthew Tkachuk opens up about the death of his friend Johnny Gaudreau
Matthew Tkachuk estimated that he tells a story about Johnny Gaudreau's exploits, both the on-ice and off-ice variety, to somebody at least once a week.
-
A'ja Wilson and rookie Caitlin Clark smash WNBA records
Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark both broke WNBA records Sunday, with Wilson becoming the first player to score 1,000 points in a single season and Clark breaking the rookie scoring record.
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua reveals he is recovering from cancer
Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua revealed Tuesday he underwent cancer treatment over the summer, and will not be ready to play when the team's training camp begins later this week.
Woman steals Porsche, runs over owner after responding to Mississauga Auto Trader ad
Video of a brazen daylight auto theft which shows a suspect running over a victim in a stolen luxury SUV has been released by police west of Toronto.
-
Some Ontario EV plants are hitting the brakes. Does that mean Canada's ambitions are under threat?
The plant was expected to produce batteries for a million electric vehicles a year. Once up and running, it was supposed to create hundreds of permanent jobs in a small southeastern Ontario municipality. But two years later, spending on the construction of the Umicore plant has been delayed in what the company calls a "significant worsening of the EV market context."
-
Classic car in the family since 1958 stolen from Winnipeg garage
A Winnipeg man is asking for help after a classic car that has been a part of his family since the 1950s was stolen from his garage.
Missing 28-year-old donkey found dead, believed to have been killed by cougar
The search for a missing ancient 28-year-old chocolate donkey ended with a tragic discovery Wednesday.
'The gift they gave us was their service': 50 years since first female troop joined the RCMP
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is celebrating an important milestone in the organization's history: 50 years since the first women joined the force.
Young family from northern Ontario wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
'The right thing to do': Good Samaritan builds new bottle cart for Moncton man who had his stolen
A Good Samaritan in New Brunswick has replaced a man's stolen bottle cart so he can continue to collect cans and bottles in his Moncton neighbourhood.
Oppenheimer star David Krumholtz dishes on his time filming in Winnipeg
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Elusive salamanders make surprising mass appearance in Edmonton area
Edmontonians can count themselves lucky to ever see one tiger salamander, let alone the thousands one local woman says recently descended on her childhood home.
'A nightmare': Nature-goers stranded in B.C. backcountry after bridge washes out
A daytrip to the backcountry turned into a frightening experience for a Vancouver couple this weekend.
B.C. woman reveals greatest life lesson after celebrating 100th birthday
If you take a look to the right of Hilda Duddridge’s 100th birthday cake, you’ll see a sculpture of a smiling girl extending her arms forward.
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
Credit cards, passports, licences: Metro Vancouver police find thousands of pieces of stolen mail
New Westminster police believe they uncovered evidence of an identity fraud operation when they found some 8,000 pieces of stolen mail in a home in the city’s Uptown neighbourhood.
-
Former federal cabinet minister not ruling out court action to get a new B.C. Liberal Party
Former federal Liberal cabinet minister Herb Dhaliwal wants to help fill the political gap left by the collapse of BC United.
-
Provincial parties discuss public safety as Vancouver BIA presses for platform details
Just over one month before British Columbians head to the polls, public safety – and perceptions of public safety – appear to be issues that will dominate on the campaign trail.
Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam
An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
-
No subway service along stretch of Line 2 due to 'oil-like substance' on tracks: TTC
There is no subway service along a section of Line 2 this morning due to an “oil-like substance” on the tracks, the TTC says.
-
Here are the restaurants in the 2024 Michelin Guide Toronto & Region
The Michelin Guide released its 2024 restaurant selection for the Toronto region Wednesday night. Here are the four new establishments getting a Michelin star:
Calgary mayor, council left in 'very compromised position' by Green Line calamity
Calgary's Mayor Jyoti Gondek says city council is in 'a very compromised position' after the derailing of the Green Line LRT.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Macleod Trail
One person is dead following a collision between two vehicles along Macleod Trail.
-
Alberta's $8.6B school plan prompts concerns over funding of private builds
The provincial government's multibillion-dollar plan to fast-track the building of new schools is raising concerns over the funding of private school construction.
NEW THIS MORNING Voters in Bay of Quinte choosing new MPP after departure of Todd Smith
A byelection was called for the Bay of Quinte riding less than a week after Progressive Conservative MPP Todd Smith, Ontario's education minister at the time, resigned his seat in August.
-
-
Hot and humid weather continues in Ottawa with temperatures feeling like 32
The stretch of hot and humid weather will continue today and into the weekend in Ottawa, with temperatures feeling like 32.
Quebec won't fund graphite mine project tied to Pentagon; locals claim 'victory'
This week, the Quebec government rejected Lomiko Metals Inc.'s application for public funding, a decision many say reflects the will of the people who live near the proposed site for the graphite mine in the Laurentians region of Quebec.
-
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious' fire on Montreal's West Island
Police have launched an investigation into a suspicious fire that broke out in a residence in Kirkland, on Montreal's West Island, on Wednesday night.
Fire that affected more than 100 people in southwest Edmonton 'suspicious': police
Police say a fire in a southwest Edmonton neighbourhood early this morning is "suspicious."
-
"Disheartening and disconcerting': Smith criticized for 'shared values' comments in provincial address
Premier Danielle Smith is drawing criticism over comments made during her provincial address.
-
52-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting teen boy
A 52-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges in connection with the assault of a teen boy.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs expected to call provincial election Thursday
A 33-day provincial election campaign is expected to officially get started Thursday in New Brunswick.
-
'It never stopped:' Popular pizza parlour returns to Moncton
Like a phoenix from the ashes, Zio’s in Moncton is soaring once again.
-
New freeway between Lower Sackville and Dartmouth, N.S., delayed again
The multi-million-dollar highway connector between Lower Sackville and Dartmouth has been delayed again.
'It starts off innocent': Manitoba man loses $185,000 to crypto-romance scam
A Manitoba man is warning others after he fell victim to an elaborate online scam over the summer.
-
'Substantial seizure': $300K worth of stolen vehicles recovered from Winnipeg compound
More than $300,000 worth of stolen vehicles were seized from a Winnipeg compound earlier this month, police announced Wednesday.
-
$1 phone bill surcharge for 911 upgrades delayed in Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg is moving toward a new and improved 911 system, but a plan to pay for it has hit a snag.
Executive committee passes purchase of new homeless shelter, council approval required
Regina Executive Committee has passed the purchase of a new building for a low-barrier homeless shelter in Regina.
-
Tornado warning in place for parts of southeast Sask.: Environment Canada
A tornado warning is in place for parts of southeast Saskatchewan on Wednesday evening.
-
Yorkton RCMP seize cocaine in drug trafficking investigation
An ongoing investigation into drug trafficking has resulted in the seizure of cocaine in Yorkton, according to RCMP.
Three missing people from Kitchener haven't been seen since Sept. 1
Police are hoping the public can help them locate three missing people from Kitchener.
-
40 people displaced due to fire at Brantford’s largest homeless shelter
A fire broke out Tuesday night at Rosewood House, Brantford’s largest homelessness shelter, leaving 40 residents without a place to stay or the essential services they rely on.
-
Blair residents fear new Amazon facility will bring more noise and traffic
Residents in Blair say they’re concerned with the potential noise and traffic that will come with the newest Amazon fulfilment centre set to open this month.
Thomas Hamp believed a 'secret police' were after him the night he killed his girlfriend
Thomas Hamp says he believed secret police were out to kidnap, torture, and kill him when he fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Sanche in February of 2022.
-
Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
-
'I thought I was dead': Man electrocuted, burned at SaskPower hydro dam calls for compensation
May 9, 2022 was the day Blayne McKay thought he was going to die. He called his wife to say goodbye, after getting electrocuted at the SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, about 100 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon.
Detour available after serious collision on Hwy. 101
A detour is now available after Highway 101 closed in both directions between Foleyet and Highway 144, police said Wednesday.
-
Cleanup of chemicals at North Bay airport to begin within weeks
Remediation work at the North Bay Jack Garland Airport is set to begin in the next few weeks.
-
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
Sentencing hearing in field party shooting
The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.
-
Children's Museum needs another $1 million to open doors by year's end
The London Children’s Museum says it will not be able to open its new site by the end of the year, as planned, unless it can come up with another $1 million.
-
$10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College
Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.
Brides and vendors claim they were ripped off by Barrie photographer
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
-
Grey County ticket wins half the record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot
Check your lottery tickets because someone who purchased a ticket in Grey County is an overnight multi-millionaire, having won half of the historic lottery jackpot.
-
Two people dead after shooting in Keswick park
York Regional Police say two people are dead after a shooting at a park in the community of Keswick.
Amherstburg to remove Boblo Island Dock
Amherstburg town council has secured the funding they need to get rid of a historical eye-sore.
-
Police seek suspects after $64,000 bank fraud
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in a $64,000 bank fraud investigation.
-
Ontario Nurses Association and WECHU navigate pay increases for nursing staff
Contract talks are heading to conciliation for nurses with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU). In 2019 the nurses were on strike for two months to back their contract demands.
Former federal cabinet minister not ruling out court action to get a new B.C. Liberal Party
Former federal Liberal cabinet minister Herb Dhaliwal wants to help fill the political gap left by the collapse of BC United.
-
B.C. police watchdog clears Mounties of wrongdoing after man's arm broken during traffic stop
British Columbia's police oversight agency says there are no grounds for criminal charges against four Mounties after a man's arm was broken during an arrest on Vancouver Island.
-
'Trove of extraordinary fossils' discovered in northern B.C., museum says
Paleontologists from the Royal B.C. Museum have uncovered "a trove of extraordinary fossils" high in the mountains of northern B.C., the museum announced Thursday.
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
Lethbridge couple has car stolen while waiting for an appointment
A Lethbridge couple got a good reminder as to why you should keep your vehicle doors locked at all times.
-
Lethbridge police to hold low-light shooting training exercise Wednesday and Thursday evening
Lethbridge residents who live near the police range can expect to hear plenty of shots fired Wednesday and Thursday.
-
Lethbridge sees spike in encampments, and in support referrals
The City of Lethbridge's encampment response team continues to see a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the summer months.
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
-
Car trouble in northern Ontario results in drug bust
Three northern Ontario residents are charged with drug trafficking after the vehicle they were in got stuck along a bush road off Highway 17 on Monday.
-
Sault man charged with threating victim with a hammer
A 50-year-old man in the Sault has been charged following an assault on Saturday that involved the use of a hammer.
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.