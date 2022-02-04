A Nunavut senator says he’s left the Conservative caucus because the party hasn’t condemned the trucker convoy in Ottawa.

“I’m a long time Conservative and I have to say that, I’ve come to the realization today that this is not a caucus I want to be associated with, this is not the party I’ve been a lifelong member of,” Dennis Patterson told Evan Solomon on CTV News Channel’s Power Play.

When Solomon asked if the straw that broke the camel’s back was many of his colleagues’ support for the convoy, he responded, “that’s right.”

Patterson left the Conservative caucus Friday.

“I’m now very disappointed that I have not seen in our current leadership a condemnation of the continued lawless occupation, hostage-taking of the downtown core in the heart of our parliamentary democracy,” he told Power Play.

Patterson also told Evan Solomon he was supportive of Erin O’Toole’s leadership of the Conservative party.

The senator said he plans to stay an active Conservative party member to find a “more centrist approach, progressive approach going forward.” He’s now a member of the Canadian Senators Group.

Senator Dennis Patterson discusses his decision to leave the Conservative caucus in the video at the top of this article.