WASHINGTON -- The Senate has confirmed David Cohen, a tech executive who once served as chief of staff to the mayor of Philadelphia, to be the next U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Cohen, a lawyer, lobbyist and fundraiser who served as a senior adviser and chief diversity officer at U.S. communications giant Comcast, was nominated in July by President Joe Biden.

He's no stranger to political circles: in addition to serving as the Comcast's primary lobbyist, Cohen spent five years as chief of staff to Philadelphia mayor Ed Rendell in the 1990s.

He also hosted the first fundraising event of Biden's successful

2020 presidential election campaign.

During his confirmation hearing in September, Cohen sang the praises of the Canada-U.S. relationship.

But he also suggested the Biden administration was growing impatient with Ottawa's long-term China policy.