OTTAWA – The controversy surrounding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to India is set to play out on a new parliamentary stage today: the Senate.

Senators are set to vote on whether or not to allow the Senate National Security and Defence Committee to invite Trudeau's national security adviser Daniel Jean to appear to field questions "related to the issues arising from the recent visit."

Jean has become the man at the centre of a heated political and procedural fight in the House of Commons, with Tory MPs imploring the government to allow Jean to appear at the House Public Safety and National Security committee to give the same briefing he offered reporters after photos surfaced of attempted murderer Jaspal Atwal with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at an event in India.

In that background briefing, Jean suggested that factions in the Indian government may have tried to sabotage Trudeau's trip to India in February, a theory others have since disputed.

The government has argued that the public committee is not the appropriate venue for Jean to speak, and say they had offered Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer a private briefing of his own on the matter.

The issue was the catalyst for a 21-hour marathon voting session in the House, and has been the main issue in the Commons daily question period since Trudeau returned from his problem-plagued official visit to India in February.

The Senate motion also proposes to allow the committee to invite additional witnesses from the RCMP, CSIS, Global Affairs, and “any other relevant agencies to explain how an individual convicted of serious criminal offences was permitted to attend official events involving the Prime Minister, Ministers and senior Canadian officials.”

Upon completion of this, the committee would be able to provide its recommendations for changes as a result of what they’ve heard about the incident.

According to the Senate committee rules, senators do have the power to compel Jean to appear, should they agree to do so, but it is a step rarely taken.

"Once a committee has received an order of reference from the Senate, it is empowered to inquire into and report on the matter. When examining a bill or undertaking a special study, a standing committee has the power to send for persons, papers and records. This includes the power to issue a summons insisting that certain persons or material be made available. This power is rarely exercised by committees as most witnesses appear voluntarily. However, if a summons is used and a person refuses to appear or deliver the material in question, this can constitute contempt of Parliament," the rules read.

'It's like a crime': Tory Senator

During debate on the motion, Conservative Sen. Pierre-Hugues Boisvenue compared voting against the motion to turning a blind eye to crime.

"The best analogy I can give would be if someone in this chamber witnessed a crime. If a lie was told in this case, it’s like a crime. If you turn a blind eye to that crime, you become an accomplice. Since there are so many conflicting accounts, we need to establish the truth. Right now, India is practically accusing Canada of fabrication. I think we need to at least be honest with India and figure out what happened in our political structures to result in this situation," he said.

Speaking to the motion, Independent and Indo-Canadian Sen. Ratna Omidvar, spoke against the motion, casting doubt that the Senate probe would “uncover the truth,” and voicing concern over the impact the politicization of the issue is having among Indo-Canadians.

"I believe this is too important an issue to play political football. I would urge us to remember that we are the house of sober second thought. We are not the House of Commons; we do not mirror what they do," she said.

Conservative Sen. Leo Housakos disputed this characterization saying the Senate has the right to "undertake the shortcomings of the other place when they occur."

"Don’t you feel that when the National Security Adviser, a senior civil servant, is put out to the media in order to articulate a position to justify a fiasco of the government, that we as Parliament have a right at that point to bring that senior civil servant before our committee in camera or in public to get to the bottom of why this unprecedented step has been taken by the Prime Minister’s Office?" Housakos said.

The vote is expected Wednesday evening.

With files from CTV News' Don Martin and Michel Boyer