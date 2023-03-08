Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments
After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made.
While the Liberals are poised to accept the majority of legislative adjustments made in the upper chamber during its longest-ever study of a piece of government legislation, they are turning down a few of the Senate's more consequential changes and suggesting furhter tweaks to others.
This means Bill C-11 may be heading for a legislative showdown.
The long-languishing legislation is aimed at updating Canada's Broadcasting Act regime to ensure social media and streaming giants like YouTube and Netflix are subjected to Canadian content requirements and regulations comparable to traditional broadcasters.
However, Bill C-11 has been the subject of heavy scrutiny from industry stakeholders, content creators and opposition MPs who fear it will result in censoring what content gets seen online.
In a message sent to the Senate, Rodriguez outlined which of the 26 amendments to 12 clauses the Liberals will be allowing. The federal government's response is set to be debated by MPs in the House of Commons later on Wednesday.
If the take-some-and-leave-some approach is accepted, Bill C-11 will pass and soon become law, allowing the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to get to work on implementing the coinciding regulatory changes granting that body new powers.
But, should the Senate seek to stand its ground on certain changes, the amendments may become subject of procedural ping-pong between the two chambers.
"I want to thank the senators for all their work on this very important bill," Rodriguez told reporters on Wednesday. "This is a bill that spent the most time in the Senate in the history of Canada… There's been lots of debate."
"And we're accepting a vast majority of the Senate amendments but some that could create a loophole, we're not accepting," the minister said.
Among the Senate changes being turned down—or "respectfully" disagreed with, per the official notice provided to Parliament—is the attempt from senators to impose age-verification methods on certain content, to prevent children from accessing material online that is "devoted to depicting, for a sexual purpose, explicit sexual activity."
Rodriguez said this proposal is being passed over because it "seeks to legislate matters in the broadcasting system that are beyond the policy intent of the bill."
This was also the reason given for turning down a Senate amendment seeking to change the way the CBC handles advertising content, an issue the minister said requires "further study… on how best to position our national public broadcaster to meet the needs and expectations of Canadians."
Another amendment hitting the cutting room floor was aimed at further instilling protections for user-generated content.
This change was brought forward by senators after numerous witnesses expressed concerns that the new Canadian content requirements would have knock-on effects for content posted on platforms such as YouTube by individual creators, something the Liberals continue to deny.
This change is being declined, Rodriguez said, because it would impact the government's ability to "publicly consult on, and issue, a policy direction to the CRTC to appropriately scope the regulation of social media services."
Other amendments are being rejected due to Liberal concerns that they would cause "interpretative issues," or could impact the CRTC's ability to impose conditions around the diversity of programming and what is considered Canadian content.
Asked whether he's bracing for the federal government's response to the Senate changes to spark a stand-off, Government House Leader Mark Holland said no, because the Liberals’ approach has the backing of the Bloc Quebecois and the NDP, and because there's been productive dialogue with the Senate.
"We’re dedicated to passing this legislation, so I think you’ll see very broad support from the elected House on this legislation… And I’m very confident that the Senate will accept our verdict."
The Official Opposition Conservatives remain adamantly opposed to Bill C-11. In anticipation that the legislation is near passage, Conservative MPs have been ramping up their social media campaigns imploring supporters to call their MPs and tell them to "kill Bill C-11."
In presenting the amendments made by the Senate Transport and Communications Committee, chair and Conservative Sen. Leo Housakos said the changes made all improved Bill C-11 but "there remained many concerns."
He echoed this in his initial reaction to Rodriguez' rejections in a tweet on Wednesday, pointing to analysis by Michael Geist, a University of Ottawa law professor and the Canada Research Chair in internet and e-commerce law who said the Liberals’ approach "reveals its true intent: retain power to regulate user content."
"Bang on," Housakos said.
Looks like the Gov’t response to Bill C-11 online streaming Senate amendments will be debated in HoC today. As anticipated the Libs taking some but not all of the upper chamber’s changes. Here’s the changes made: https://t.co/RwRfFZC1mH and here’s how the Libs are responding. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NAMlqGtUsv— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) March 8, 2023
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments
After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday.
opinion | These are the strategies the wealthy use to reduce their taxes
As tax deadlines approach, one of the top questions on people’s minds is, 'How can I reduce my taxes?'
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter christened, will use royal title
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children.
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
Rural municipalities in Canada lead the way in 4-day work weeks to combat high turnover rates
A growing number of rural municipalities in Canada are adopting four-day work weeks in an attempt to attract and retain more talent.
World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.
Canada
-
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
-
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday.
-
4.3-magnitude earthquake recorded off Vancouver Island
A minor earthquake was recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Wednesday morning.
-
Grocery store CEOs will face questions on food prices at Commons committee today
The CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains will be before a parliamentary committee today to answer questions about the rapid rise in food prices.
-
RCMP told feds it could offer advice to Winnipeg police on landfill search: document
A newly released document shows the head of the RCMP told Ottawa the national police force could offer guidance to the Winnipeg police on searching a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
-
Ontario mayors seek help, clarity from Ottawa to support Roxham Road asylum seekers
The mayors of three Ontario cities are calling on the federal government to help them support asylum seekers being transferred to their communities after entering the country through an unofficial border crossing in Quebec.
World
-
Turkiye cannot recover ancient 'Stargazer' idol from Christie's: U.S. court
Turkiye cannot recover a 6,000-year-old marble idol from Christie's and hedge fund billionaire Michael Steinhardt after waiting an unreasonably long time to claim it had been looted, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.
-
Tens of thousands march in Greece to protest train disaster
Tens of thousands marched Wednesday in Athens and cities across Greece to protest the deaths of 57 people in the country's worst train disaster, which exposed significant rail safety deficiencies.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter christened, will use royal title
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children.
-
Tyre Nichols death spurs Justice Department police review
The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it will review the Memphis Police Department policies on use of force, de-escalation policies and specialized units in response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols during an arrest.
-
4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake
A pilot and and a 19-year-old student pilot were among four people killed when two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake, sheriff's officials said.
-
TikTok could be a valuable tool for China if it invades Taiwan, FBI director says
The Chinese government could use TikTok to control data on millions of people and harness the short-form video app to shape public opinion should China invade Taiwan, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday.
Politics
-
Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments
After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.
-
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
-
Chinese Canadians walk tightrope in political arena amid foreign interference debate
Chinese Canadian figures across the political spectrum say they worry, with varying emphasis, about interference by Chinese authorities, a lack of nuance, racism and the use of the debate to push wedges into ethnic Chinese communities.
Health
-
WHO fires director in Asia accused of racist misconduct
The World Health Organization has fired its top official in the Western Pacific after the Associated Press reported last year that dozens of staff members accused him of racist, abusive and unethical behavior that may have compromised the UN health agency's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
-
B.C.'s toxic drug death rate double what it was when health emergency declared in 2016
The overdose death toll has surpassed 200 for another month in British Columbia. The BC Coroners Service says 211 people died in January, bringing the number of deaths to at least 11,195 since 2016.
-
Previous COVID infection linked to lower brain oxygen levels, cognitive problems: study
In a new Canadian study, researchers found that not only did participants who previously had COVID-19 perform worse on two specific cognitive tasks, but brain imaging showed that during these tasks, there was a lack of oxygen reaching the sections of the brain that would normally be fully engaged.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
-
World's first 3D-printed rocket can be built in just 60 days
The rocket scheduled to launch from Florida Wednesday looks a lot like others, but at its base is a subtle giveaway: "Printed in the U.S.A."
-
TikTok could be a valuable tool for China if it invades Taiwan, FBI director says
The Chinese government could use TikTok to control data on millions of people and harness the short-form video app to shape public opinion should China invade Taiwan, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Bruce Lee, Anna May Wong heirs talk legacy, roles for Asians
Almost every working Asian actor in Hollywood can trace their path back to Bruce Lee and Anna May Wong. The Chinese American screen legends are typically talked about the way one talks about revered ancestors.
-
Rihanna sent flowers to senior citizens who replicated her Super Bowl performance
Rihanna sent a gesture of appreciation to a few special fans who recreated her Super Bowl performance on TikTok. She provided inspiration to a group of residents of Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky, who went viral with their own version of Rihanna's show.
-
Founder of Chicago beef shop that inspired 'The Bear' dies
The founder of the Chicago Italian beef shop that inspired FX's 'The Bear,' Joseph Zucchero, has died at 69, his son said.
Business
-
Statistics Canada reports $1.9B merchandise trade surplus for January
Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade surplus of $1.9 billion in January, helped by exports of wheat, canola oil and soybeans.
-
EU watchdog: Not enough safeguards on pandemic recovery fund
Insufficient checks and safeguards on how EU member countries spend a massive aid program designed to help them bounce back from the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are creating possibilities for fraud and mismanagement, the bloc's financial watchdog warned on Wednesday.
-
Rural municipalities in Canada lead the way in 4-day work weeks to combat high turnover rates
A growing number of rural municipalities in Canada are adopting four-day work weeks in an attempt to attract and retain more talent.
Lifestyle
-
You can now live on a cruise ship for US$30K per year
Life at Sea Cruises is launching a three-year, 130,000-mile (209,000-kilometre), escape-your-daily-life cruise for a relatively affordable US$30,000 per person per year.
-
Hershey debuts plant-based Reese's Cups, chocolate bars
The Hershey Co. says that Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups will be its first vegan chocolates sold nationally in the U.S. A second plant-based offering, Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt, will follow in April.
-
Watch: Alligator returned to Texas zoo 20 years after its alleged theft
An alligator that was allegedly stolen from a Texas zoo more than 20 years ago is now back where it came from.
Sports
-
Ja Morant sidelined as NBA investigates gun, strip club video
Ja Morant's skyrocketing basketball career is on hold following a series of off-court decisions by the young NBA star involving a gun in a strip club, actions which have temporarily derailed his meteoric rise.
-
Pau Gasol gets emotional as Lakers retire his No. 16 jersey
When Pau Gasol joined the Los Angeles Lakers just over 15 years ago, the Spanish 7-footer banished his ego, redoubled his work ethic and immediately turned this team into contenders who eventually became champions.
-
Slap fighting: The next big thing, or unsporting stupidity?
UFC President Dana White is selling slap fighting as the next big thing in combat sports, putting his money and the resources of one of the world's foremost mixed martial arts organizations behind the Power Slap League.
Autos
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.
-
U.S. investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla's Model Y SUV after getting two complaints that the steering wheels can come off while being driven.
-
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.