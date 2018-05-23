OTTAWA – The Senate has passed legislation declaring the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in the national interest.

On Tuesday, Senators sent the House of Commons Bill S-245, which seeks to have the federal government declare the project “to be for the general advantage of Canada.”

The Trans Mountain Pipeline Project Act was introduced by independent Sen. Douglas Black in February, and passed all stages without amendment.

Not all senators were on-side with his proposal, however, passing it by a vote of 54 to 15, with six abstentions.

Liberal Sen. Lilian Dyck sought unsuccessfully to amend the legislation to acknowledge ongoing legal action and Indigenous rights.

The bill’s stated purpose “is to ensure that the Trans Mountain Pipeline Project and any works related to it that are carried out.”

On Tuesday, ahead of the final vote, Black told his colleagues the bill sets the groundwork for the federal government to act and “provides certainty that Kinder Morgan is requesting in order to allow them to continue their work in constructing the Trans Mountain Pipeline.”

Kinder Morgan put the project on pause in April, demanding reassurance by May 31 that the pipeline to move oil from Edmonton, Alta. to Burnaby, B.C. can go ahead despite opposition from the B.C. government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several of his cabinet ministers have stated that they consider the project to be in the national interest, and have pledged legislative measures to assert the federal government’s jurisdiction, but nothing has been tabled yet.

“All options are on the table,” Carr said when asked about the Senate bill Wednesday morning.

Last week, the government announced it is willing and prepared to financially back the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, whether or not Kinder Morgan is the company that ends up building it, and is continuing talks with the Texas-based company about how to see the $7.4-billion expansion built.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday morning, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said his caucus will be supporting Bill S-245.

Conservative MP Tony Clement called the bill “very interesting” and said it asserts that the project is in the national interest.

“Maybe this will be a way to save Justin Trudeau from his own inaction,” Clement told reporters.