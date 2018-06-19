OTTAWA – An attempt by a Conservative senator to insist on a Bill C-45 amendment to let provinces ban marijuana home cultivation has failed.

Debate on Bill C-45 in the Senate continues. Senators are debating a motion from Sen. Peter Harder, the Government Representative in the Senate, that would accept the government’s position on the Senate's amendments and pass the bill as is.

The government is accepting most, but not all, of the Senate's over 40 proposed amendments to Bill C-45. Among the 13 amendments that the federal Liberals have rejected are the proposal to allow the provinces and territories to ban home-grown marijuana; and a proposed change to prohibit pot producers from distributing branded merchandise.

Sen. Claude Carignan had moved the amendment to the motion to insist on the home-grow change. It was defeated by a vote on Tuesday evening.

The debate underway on this major social policy change has been ongoing in the Senate since Tuesday afternoon, after several months of intensive study.

Some senators have risen to argue that the upper chamber has done its due diligence and now is the time to concede to the will of the elected House of Commons, and pass the legislation.

The legislation – an electoral promise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party – would allow adults in Canada to legally possess and use small amounts of recreational marijuana. It sets out parameters around the production, possession, safety standards, distribution, and sale of marijuana. It also creates new Criminal Code offences for selling marijuana to minors. The proposed federal law spells out that it will be illegal for anyone younger than 18 to buy pot, but allows for provinces and territories to set a higher minimum age.

It is possible the final vote to pass Bill C-45 will occur this evening.

