OTTAWA – The Senate Ethics and Conflict of Interest for Senators Committee is recommending that Sen. Lynn Beyak be suspended from the Senate for the remainder of this Parliament after refusing to remove racist letters about Indigenous people from her website.

“Your committee finds Senator Beyak’s conduct wanting in several ways, including: her failure to recognize – or decision not to acknowledge – that the content of the letters in question is racist,” says the committee report released Tuesday.

This does not mean she has been suspended. The Senate as a whole has to vote on this recommendation and the others made in the report before they are acted on. There are around eight weeks left before the end of this Parliament.

The committee comprised of Beyak’s peers was responsible for recommending the appropriate remedial measures or sanctions after the Senate Ethics Officer found that Beyak broke the upper chamber’s code and did not act with dignity or integrity in posting these offensive letters.

Her letters have been a point of controversy for over a year, after facing considerable backlash from Indigenous groups and the broader Canadian public for declaring that “some good” came from Canada’s residential schools. She was removed from the Conservative caucus for refusing to remove the comments from her Senate-funded webpage.

More to come.