OTTAWA -- Senators are being urged to accept a revised version of a bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying, even though their amendments have been rejected or modified.

Sen. Marc Gold, the government's representative in the Senate, says the revised Bill C-7 represents a historic example of collaboration between the two parliamentary chambers, resulting in better legislation.

The government has agreed with senators that a time limit should be put on the originally proposed blanket ban on assisted dying for people suffering solely from mental illnesses.

It has extended that time limit to two years rather than the Senate's proposed 18 months.

It has rejected another Senate amendment that would have allowed Canadians to make advance requests for an assisted death.

And it has expanded two others involving the long-awaited parliamentary review of the assisted-dying regime in Canada and the collection of race-based data on who is requesting and receiving the procedure.

