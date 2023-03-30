Security increased for prime minister's advisers after break-and-enter incidents
Ottawa Police is investigating an attempted break-in at the residence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security adviser, the second such incident involving one of his top aides in recent months.
Last weekend, police responded to a call about an unsuccessful break-and-enter at the Ottawa home where National Security and Intelligence Advisor Jody Thomas is living. She was in the residence at the time.
Neighbours tell CTV News that police canvassed the area hoping to find security camera video of the incident.
Shortly before Christmas, the Ottawa home where Trudeau’s chief of staff, Katie Telford, and her husband live was also broken into, with some personal documents and other items taken. No one was home at the time.
The investigation was led by the Ottawa Police Service and at least one officer from the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) was copied in on details.
In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “the issues you are inquiring about are private, personal matters and we have no further comment. We refer you to the relevant authorities.”
The Ottawa Police would not say if any arrests had been made in either case and said more details could be obtained only by filing a request under the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, a process that typically takes months.
In a city that sees about 2,500 break-and-enters reported to police every year, there is no indication either adviser was specifically targeted or that the two incidents were related, but both led to increased security.
Last night, a guard with a private security company could be seen keeping watch outside one of the homes.
While the prime minister, and sometimes his ministers, are protected by the RCMP, their staff typically do not have their own security details.
The two advisers have been the subject of a high level of public scrutiny over the past year. They both testified at the Public Order Emergency Commission into the government’s use of the Emergencies Act to end the “Freedom Convoy” protests.
Thomas also testified at a parliamentary committee looking into allegations of foreign interference in Canadian elections.
Telford was the subject of a motion calling for her to testify on the same subject before the House of Commons Procedure and House Affairs Committee. Though Liberal MPs on committee resisted forcing her to testify, she later agreed, and will appear in the coming weeks.
Telford is Trudeau’s top aide and has worked with him closely since he launched his Liberal leadership bid in 2012.
Thomas, a former deputy minister of National Defence, was appointed in early 2022 and is responsible for briefing the prime minister on national security and intelligence issues.
