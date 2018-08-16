OTTAWA – Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is set to speak with reporters shortly about an outspoken and increasingly controversial member of his party, Maxime Bernier.

His media availability comes after a few days of back and forth over Bernier’s public remarks.

On Sunday evening, Bernier issued a series of tweets on diversity, first saying that "ever more of it" will "destroy" what makes Canada great, and accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of fostering “extreme multiculturalism and cult of diversity.”

He then questioned the naming of a park after Pakistan’s founder; and criticized the federal government looking to make a statutory holiday in recognition of residential schools as a "cult of victimhood."

On Wednesday night, Scheer issued a statement distancing himself and the party from the outspoken Quebec MP and characterized his comments as using identity politics to divide Canadians.

Bernier followed that up Thursday morning with another round of tweets denying he was engaging in identity politics.

Members of the party have expressed dissatisfaction over Bernier’s recent string of comments, and as The Canadian Press reported last month, there have been calls previously from within caucus to remove Bernier from the Conservative benches.

Bernier came second to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer in the party's 2017 leadership race. Since his defeat, Scheer has removed him from the caucus' shadow cabinet, and seated him among the backbenches, citing his ongoing promotion of his controversial positions.

Trudeau also weighed in Thursday, saying the Conservative party is using the politics of division for a political advantage.

"The politics of division, yes can work in the short-term to help getting elected, but it doesn’t help you govern, and mostly it doesn’t help you solve the challenges that we are facing together as a society."