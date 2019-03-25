OTTAWA – Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is restating his calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to allow further study to occur on the SNC-Lavalin affair, and to allow its key players to testify without restrictions.

Scheer — speaking from the foyer of the Commons despite the House not sitting this week — said now is the time for Trudeau to "once and for all to end the cover up, and it's an opportunity he must seize."

He wants Trudeau to fully waive any cabinet confidences for former ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott to be able to speak to "all events" related to the controversy and to allow a secondary House committee study to proceed.

The scandal is centred on allegations that Wilson-Raybould, when she was attorney general, faced a months-long "sustained effort" from senior officials to politically interfere in the criminal prosecution of Quebec construction firm SNC-Lavalin. The issue has dominated federal politics since it broke more several weeks ago. Since then, Trudeau's government has been hit by a series of high-profile resignations and a steady stream of new information coming to light through committee testimony, and in the press.

Just last week, Philpott said in an interview with Maclean’s magazine that that there is "much more to the story that needs to be told," but stopped short of saying what exactly that "more" is, citing fear over breaching cabinet confidence. Wilson-Raybould also stated at the end of last week that she’d soon be providing additional evidence like text messages and emails in a written statement to the House Justice Committee, despite it having shut down its examination of the affair saying that they'd heard all they needed to.

Tomorrow, the House Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee is scheduled to meet to discuss the prospect of launching a new study into the scandal. There, the opposition will be advancing a motion seeking approval to study the matter, and to call Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to testify. The government routinely insists that House committees are independent masters of their own destiny, in response to any allegations of the contrary. The previous Conservative government also faced accusations that the PMO had its hands in the goings-on at House committees.

The meeting was set to happen last week but was cancelled after the Conservative-prompted overnight voting marathon that completely consumed parliamentary business during the 30 hours it lasted.

Scheer said this second study needs to be given the green-light by the Liberal MPs who hold the majority on the committee, especially since so many of their colleagues have come out in the last few days to argue that the pair should, and can air any outstanding information they want to share in the SNC-Lavalin controversy. Though, these call from Liberal MPs and ministers have specifically pointed to the House of Commons as they place to do this, because they’d have the protection of parliamentary privilege.

In February, Trudeau issued an unprecedented waiver in which he relinquished solicitor-client privileges and cabinet confidences so that Wilson-Raybould and anyone who participated in discussions with her could "address relevant matters," in relation to the SNC-Lavalin file. He continues to insist this waiver is satisfactory to allow Wilson-Raybould and others to speak “entirely and completely,” despite her and Philpott stating otherwise.

"Trudeau has said publicly that he wants them to speak and that there's nothing stopping them from speaking, so we’re calling on him to make it official," Scheer said. "If they really want us to believe that they want the truth to come out, if Justin Trudeau truly nothing to hide, then he'll make it official. He will send a letter to Ms.Wilson-Raybould and now Ms. Philpott allowing them to complete their testimony, to speak freely and openly," Scheer said.