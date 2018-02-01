

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is taking the first steps toward putting forward pre-campaign policy, by proposing tax relief for new parents though a private members' bill.

At a recreation centre in Ottawa on Thursday, Scheer unveiled his proposed Supporting New Parents Act. He said he’ll be tabling it in the House of Commons "very soon"

It would remove the federal income tax on Employment Insurance parental leave benefits by providing a non-refundable tax credit for income earned under the maternity and paternity leave programs, and provide the equivalent for Quebec residents.

In the Conservative’s estimate for a Canadian who earns $50,000 a year, the benefit would be around $4,000.

"Canada’s Conservatives understand that the government shouldn’t be taxing the time parents take to be with their children during those important early years," Scheer said in a statement.