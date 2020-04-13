OTTAWA -- Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and his family flew on a small, nine seat government jet on Friday, a move that meant he wasn't able to maintain proper physical distance from two Parliamentary colleagues on the flight.

Green Party Parliamentary Leader Elizabeth May and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough were also on the flight, which, as CBC News first reported, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had arranged to take place through the use of the government's Challenger jet. The flight was originally only supposed to carry May, Qualtrough and Scheer to Ottawa where they could participate in a Saturday sitting to debate and pass the COVID-19 wage subsidy bill.

Had they followed the initial plan, the Parliamentarians would have been able to maintain more distance from their fellow passengers. May said she felt "trepidation" when she got the call from the Prime Minister’s Office asking if she'd be comfortable with the addition of Scheer's wife, Jill, and their five children.

"They said Andrew Scheer has requested that his wife and five children come on the flight, and we want you to know that you have the ability to say no to this, because it will mean you lose social distancing. It’s up to you," May said.

May said she had to "overcome some misgivings" when faced with the choice, which was also extended to Qualtrough. However, once she was informed that Scheer and his family were relocating to Ottawa for the duration of the pandemic and that his wife and five children would have to fly commercial if she said no, she said the choice became clear.

"The thought of trying to get and shepherd five children through airports without touching surfaces that you don't want them touching, watching every move and getting them from place to place -- I just thought it's not my first choice to lose social distance, but I wasn’t prepared to say no and put her through that," May said.

Once on the flight, May said everyone was very respectful of one another. She explained that Jill Scheer had wipes for the kids and everyone did their best to maintain distance. May also said that Scheer’s wife provided extra assurances once they were on the flight.

"Jill said, 'I want you to know we've been self-isolating at home. We've been very careful,'" May said.

The family sat together at the back of the plane, aside from two children that sat in the four-seat area alongside May and Qualtrough.

"Carla and I sat facing each other, but we made ourselves as small as possible and I kept my mask on," May said.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Saturday, May expressed her gratitude for the flight, which she described as "plane-pooling." She called the flight a "family event" and expressed particular thanks to Scheer, noting that it was "more or less his plane."

Simon Ross, a spokesperson for the Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, confirmed that Scheer had been the one to originally request the flight.

"Following a request by the official opposition, arrangements were made to provide the Leader of the Opposition with one-way travel to Ottawa to attend the emergency sitting of the House of Commons," Ross said in a statement emailed to CTVNews.ca.

"During these exceptional circumstances brought on by pandemic, when possible the Government has sought to accommodate government aircraft requests from MPs and Senators who must travel long distances in order to participate in the emergency sittings of Parliament."

When CTVNews.ca reached out to Scheer's office to understand how the decision to sacrifice physical distancing was made, spokesperson Denise Siele explained that the one-way trip minimized exposure.

"This one-way trip resulted in less travel than Mr. Scheer flying back and forth every time the House sits, or flying the entire family on commercial flights through multiple airports using MP travel points," Siele said in a statement.

"After spending several weeks in Regina over the March break, Mr. Scheer and his family will be based out of Ottawa for the rest of the Spring session."

Scheer isn't the first politician to raise eyebrows with his decisions surrounding physical distancing. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received some blowback on social media when his wife posted a photo of the family's Easter celebrations at Harrington Lake, which is the prime minister's country residence.

The residence is located a half-hour drive from downtown Ottawa in the province of Quebec. Quebec police have sought to limit non-essential travel between Ottawa and Gatineau, and some motorists have found themselves turned away when they attempt to cross the provincial border.

"As the PM said on Friday, he spent Easter with his wife and children. They continue to follow all public health guidelines," said PMO spokesperson Chantal Gagnon.

When asked about the blowback the prime minister has received for his Easter plans, May said she found the criticism "unfortunate."

"I don't think anybody's had a day off in a long time, and to take Easter Sunday and Easter Monday to be somewhere to be with family and to have some down time…I'm surprised there’d be blowback at that. I think that's unfortunate," May said.

She added that when held up to that same standard, she could end up on the receiving end of such blowback as well.

"Perhaps there’ll be blowback that I agreed to say OK, Jill and five kids can travel on the government jet, but on the other hand I think it was the more human, supportive thing to do so that the family didn’t have to go through a lot of airports," May said.