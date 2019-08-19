Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has released an open letter requesting that the RCMP launch a criminal investigation into the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The move comes just five days after the release of Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion's report into the controversy, which found that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had contravened the federal Conflict of Interest Act by seeking to influence Jody Wilson-Raybould in "many ways."

The commissioner found Trudeau acted improperly when he pushed Wilson-Raybould to seek a remediation agreement in the corruption charges against Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin, which would mean it would avoid criminal prosecution.

In his open letter, Scheer said Dion’s new report should be viewed "as the most important piece of evidence in this matter."

"There are several elements of the report that would be relevant to any investigation that you may undertake in this matter," Scheer said.

He claimed that the report's findings of multiple incidences where political interests were discussed with Wilson-Raybould, increased contact between the PMO and SNC-Lavalin over the course of the matter, and contact with the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada all make the case for a fresh look into the controversy.

"I believe I speak for millions of Canadians by requesting that you use all the resources at your disposal to investigate this matter, not only so that justice is done but so that it is seen to be done," Scheer said.

Scheer has been telling reporters since the report's release that he believes there is enough evidence to warrant an RCMP investigation into the issue. Wilson-Raybould also revealed last week that the RCMP had contacted her in regards to the SNC-Lavalin affair in the spring.

The RCMP confirmed to CTV News on Friday that they are looking into the issue.

"The RCMP is examining this matter carefully with all available information and will take appropriate actions as required. It would be inappropriate for us to provide anymore comments on this matter at this time," it said in a statement emailed to CTV News.

Wilson-Raybould said she has not been contacted by the RCMP in the time since the ethics commissioner's report came out.