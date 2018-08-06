Saudi Arabia’s reported suspension of educational programs in Canada could have a big financial impact on Canada’s economy.

A tweet from Saudi Ministry of Education spokesman Mubarak Alosaimi on Sunday said that he had been instructed to stop training programs, scholarships and fellowships in Canada, and to facilitate the smooth transition of students to other countries.

The Saudi Arabian Cultural Bureau in Canada said on Twitter that students, whether funded by the government or at their own expense, must stop studying in Canada at the end of the lunar year. Students have been instructed to end all commitments and apply for a plane ticket home within one month.

The news of the apparent suspensions came just hours after Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said it was freezing “all new business” with Canada and recalling its ambassador in retaliation for comments Canada made on human rights.

Saudi Arabia was the sixth-biggest source of long-term international students in Canada in 2015, with 11,650 studying in Canada, according to a report prepared for Global Affairs.

Long-term foreign students spent an average of $35,100 per year, the report said.

There were also 5,622 short-term students from Saudi Arabia, according to the report. The report says short-term students spent, on average, $900 per week.

Kamal Dib, who teaches Arabic literature at the University of Ottawa, estimated that the impact of Saudi Students on the Canadian economy is about $400 million per year, out of roughly $15 billion contributed annually by international students.

Dib said that it’s not clear “whether this is a permanent thing or whether it will be resolved diplomatically,” but that Canada could make up for the economic hit by opening the door to more students from other countries. The bottom line, he said, is that “the colleges and the universities can overcome this.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Monday that she believes it would be a “shame” if Saudi Arabian students were deprived of the opportunity to study in Canada.

“Those Saudi students were very welcome to study in Canada,” she said at a news conference in Vancouver. “They continue to be very welcome to study in Canada.”