

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is asking Ottawa to hold off on imposing a carbon tax next month until the province's Court of Appeal has ruled on its constitutionality.

Saskatchewan is challenging the federal government's ability to levy such a charge.

It argues Ottawa's plan is unconstitutional because it does not respect provincial sovereignty and will not be evenly applied across all jurisdictions.

Ottawa argues it can impose the tax on April 1 because climate change is a national issue.

Moe says he is not sure whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will have time to meet when Trudeau is in Saskatchewan this week.

Saskatchewan's Opposition NDP says Moe's request for a delay pending the court ruling is reasonable.