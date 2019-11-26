REGINA -- Federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is to meet with the Saskatchewan premier and mayor of Regina today.

Freeland's office says she is to first speak with Mayor Michael Fougere at city hall, then with Premier Scott Moe at the legislature.

Freeland, who is also deputy prime minister, has been tasked with trying to overcome regional tensions after the Liberals failed to win any seats in Saskatchewan and Alberta in October's federal election.

Moe described a meeting earlier this month with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as disappointing and said the province would be looking at ways to increase its independence.

Moe's spokesman, Jim Billington, has said the premier has a "positive working relationship" with Freeland and is looking forward to discussing with her issues that face Saskatchewan.

Freeland met Monday with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

Kenney said there are real tensions in the country and Albertans want to be treated fairly.

After the meeting, he said he also pressed Freeland to take action on the ongoing Canadian National Railway Co. strike that has disrupted businesses across the country and led to layoffs in some industries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.