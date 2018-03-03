

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- Saskatchewan's NDP has chosen Ryan Meili to be its new leader, who the party hopes will enable it to topple a weakened government that's held power for more than a decade.

Meili, a physician who represents Saskatoon Meewasin in the legislature, defeated Regina MLA Trent Wotherspoon at a leadership convention in Regina on Saturday.

Lorne Calvert, who was at Saturday's convention, was the last NDP premier, losing power to the Saskatchewan Party under the leadership of Brad Wall in 2007.

But the SaskParty has faced intense criticism for last year's austerity budget, and Wall has stepped aside and been replaced by Scott Moe.

Meili received 5,973 votes, beating Wotherspoon by more than 1,100 votes.

The NDP hold 12 of the legislature's 61 seats with the next provincial election in Saskatchewan two years away.