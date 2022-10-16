Sask. Premier Scott Moe looks to follow Quebec’s lead in push for more provincial autonomy

OTTAWA -

In a push for more provincial autonomy to develop its natural resources, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he may follow Quebec’s lead and make unilateral changes to the Constitution.

Moe released a white paper this week — called ‘Drawing the Line: Defending Saskatchewan’s Economic Autonomy’ — detailing how he’s prepared to fight what he calls federal government intrusion and interference into provincial jurisdiction of natural resources.

The premier states the next step is to table legislation to “clarify and protect constitutional rights belonging to the province,” with further details expected in his upcoming throne speech on Oct. 26.

And while University of Saskatchewan political studies professor Daniel Westlake told CTV News Saskatoon that could entail getting approval from the federal government and seven provinces to change the Constitution, Moe told CTV’s Question Period he could follow Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s example and make ‘unilateral’ changes to the Constitution.

Legault’s CAQ government passed Bill 96 in May 2021, which among other controversial moves changed part of the Constitution to affirm that Quebec is its own nation with French as its official language. At the same time, Legault’s government used the notwithstanding clause to protect Bill 96 from legal challenges under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“Any constitutional changes that may be required would be similar to what we saw in how Quebec unilaterally changed the Constitution recently, which the prime minister said was fine, they could do that,” Moe told CTV’s Question Period, in an interview airing Sunday. “So we view that if there are unilateral changes that need to happen with the Constitution as we move ahead, we do it in a similar fashion.”

He said there is “much space” for provinces to push for more autonomy from the federal government and “reassert their provincial jurisdiction,” specifically with natural resources development.

Moe added that where Quebec’s unilateral change to the Constitution was allowed because it only impacted Quebec, he believes the same rule would apply to Saskatchewan, because he “would expect [Saskatchewan] would have that same right as we're all equal partners in this.”

Meanwhile Moe has been criticized for his lack of consultation with Indigenous communities while writing the white paper, particularly by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

A statement by the FSIN calls Moe’s plan “an infringement on First Nations’ inherent and treaty rights.”

“The Premier must do better and he must address his obligations to First Nations before he develops plans that will no doubt impact our Nation,” wrote FSIN vice-Chief Heather Bear in the statement.

Moe said the town halls conducted across the province in preparation for the white paper did not consult any community leaders, municipalities, business groups, corporations, or Indigenous leaders, but rather individuals under those umbrellas.

Moe also said the timing of his white paper has nothing to do with Danielle Smith being the next premier of Alberta. Smith was elected leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party on Oct. 6, after campaigning largely on her proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act.

The act, if passed, would give the Alberta legislature the power to ignore federal laws it deems not in the best interest of Alberta. But Moe said his push for more autonomy from the federal government is apart from Smith’s promises to do the same.

With files from CTV News Saskatoon’s Laura Woodward