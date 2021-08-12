OTTAWA -- Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Admiral Art McDonald will remain on administrative leave until further notice, according to a statement to CTV News.

The statement, sent Thursday, comes as McDonald’s legal team indicated on Wednesday that the naval officer would look to return to his position as chief of defence staff following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct that concluded with no charges laid.

Last Friday, Provost Marshal Brig.-Gen. Simon Trudeau announced the investigation by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) into the reports had ended.

"The CFNIS was able to both identify and interview a large number of potential witnesses," Trudeau said. "The evidence gathered from these witnesses was considered in the ultimate determination that the evidence did not support the laying of any charges."

With a file from The Canadian Press.

