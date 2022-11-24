Sajjan mum on human rights during World Cup visit to Qatar

OTTAWA -

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan is facing opposition criticism because he did not make a public statement about human rights during his visit to Qatar for the World Cup.

"If we don't raise the issue of human rights when we are in countries where we know human rights abuses are taking place, we have no moral authority," said NDP foreign-affairs critic Heather McPherson.

Sajjan attended the World Cup on behalf of the Trudeau government, where the Canadian men's team is competing for the first time in years. He met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and local officials.

Yet Sajjan's social media postings make no mention of the host country's documented mistreatment of migrant workers, nor the emirate's anti-LGBTQ2S+ policies.

Those concerns have led some broadcasters and players to sport armbands that say "One Love." The German team covered their mouths when their official photo was taken.

Sajjan's office said he was unavailable Thursday for comment as he was flying back to Canada.

Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan, who is gay, said he felt split on Qatar's hosting.

"I'll be honest, it's very conflicting. I'm cheering on my team; I'm cheering on my country and (want) nothing but the best. But I'll tell you, it's kind of difficult," he said

O'Regan said he could not speak for Sajjan, but noted the government voiced concerns about Qatar before the games got underway.

"We know exactly where we stand on it; we've voiced our displeasure clearly," he said.

The NDP had called for a diplomatic boycott of the tournament.

"This is talking out of both sides of your mouth, with this government," McPherson said.

On Monday, MPs passed a unanimous motion condemning FIFA for threatening to penalize players who wore the "One Love" armbands. The motion argued that "international sporting governing bodies have a moral obligation to support players and fans in highlighting the fight for equality against homophobia, transphobia, and all forms of discrimination in sport."

The Conservatives did not have a direct comment on Sajjan's actions. Instead, MP Michael Chong said his party prefers that the World Cup be hosted by countries with better reputations, such as a bid by Ukraine to co-host the 2030 tournament with Spain and Portugal.

"Conservatives condemn in the strongest terms all human rights abuses around the world and are prepared to work with our democratic allies to support human rights," Chong wrote in a statement.

During the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, the Liberals urged the Harper government to raise the issue of human rights in China.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2022.