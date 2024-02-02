Politics

    • Safety minister stresses need to balance transparency, security on foreign meddling

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a federal inquiry into foreign interference will have full access to secret documents, even if some of that sensitive information can't be made public.

    LeBlanc told the inquiry today there are obligations under the law to shield certain information from disclosure.

    He says a balance must be struck between being transparent about foreign meddling and protecting classified material.

    Federal lawyers say the public release of detailed intelligence about interference threats from China and others would risk exposing vital secrets.

    The discussions on national security and confidentiality of information will help set the stage for the commission's next public hearings, likely to take place at the end of March.

    The March hearings will delve into allegations of foreign interference by China, India, Russia and others in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, with a report on these matters due May 3.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Trudeau considering sanctions on 'extremist' settlers in West Bank

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed his government is considering imposing sanctions on “extremist” Israeli settlers in the West Bank. “Settler violence in the west bank is absolutely unacceptable,” he said while taking questions from reporters in Waterloo, Ont. Friday morning.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News