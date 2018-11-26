

CTVNews.ca Staff





News that General Motors plans to close its operations in Oshawa, Ont. is drawing shocked reactions from across the political spectrum.

The auto giant plans to announce Monday that it will pull out of the city as part of a global restructuring, CTV Toronto reported Sunday. Plants in the U.S. are also expected to be affected.

MP Erin O’Toole, whose riding of Durham includes part of Oshawa, said Monday that the news came as a surprise, as Oshawa seemed to have a reputation for being one of the company’s most productive plants.

“It is a sad day for Oshawa,” he told CTV’s Your Morning.

“We have to find out why, see what can be done and also stand with the families impacted.”

Oshawa MPP Jennifer French told CTV News Channel that GM shuttering its operations would be “brutal” for the city, with effects of that decision rippling across southern Ontario.

“Oshawa has given so much to this company,” the NDP MPP told CTV News Channel.

“It is not that GM built Oshawa – Oshawa built GM. We really did. We’ve invested so much. The least they could do is continue to invest in us.”

Unifor said it had been told that GM has not allocated any work to Oshawa past December 2019.

“Based on commitments made during 2016 contract negotiations, Unifor does not accept this announcement and is immediately calling on GM to live up to the spirit of that agreement,” the union said in a statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford have not commented publicly about the issue. Trudeau is scheduled to meet with executives from GM rival Ford on Parliament Hill Monday afternoon.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer described GM’s apparent plans as “terrible news” for auto workers.

“My heart goes out to all those affected by this devastating decision,” he tweeted.

GM employs approximately 2,800 people in Oshawa, down from a peak of 23,000 during the 1980s.

A blow to Oshawa and Durham Region is a blow to all of the GTA. Let's hope the news for the excellent GM auto workers is going to be better than initial reports. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) November 26, 2018

This is devastating news for the thousands of GM workers in Oshawa. My heart goes out to the families affected as well as the entire community. Clearly not enough has been done to protect these jobs. https://t.co/yWp8TOy8Zi — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) November 26, 2018