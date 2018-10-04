

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Seven Russian intelligence officers have been charged following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into “malicious” cyber activity that targeted Canadian-based doping agencies and an international chemical weapon organization.

In 2016, the Russian military intelligence service officers (GRU) are accused of hacking the Canada-based World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and releasing confidential athlete data; as well as compromising the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport with malware.

Four of the officers were also charged for cyber-targeting the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ (OPCW) network. The OPCW was investigating the poisoning of a former Russian intelligence official in Salisbury, U.K.

The charges were announced by the U.S. Justice Department Thursday morning, at a press conference attended by RCMP Cybercrime Director Mark Flynn.

“International law enforcement are collaborating on this,” Flynn said, adding that a parallel investigation pertaining to Canadian victims is ongoing in Canada.

“Today, Canada joins its allies in identifying and exposing a series of malicious cyber-operations by the Russian military. These acts form part of a broader pattern of activities by the Russian government that lie well outside the bounds of appropriate behaviour, demonstrate a disregard for international law and undermine the rules-based international order,” said Global Affairs Canada in a statement.

More to come…