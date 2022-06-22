Russian invasion of Ukraine to be central focus of Trudeau's summit tour
Russian invasion of Ukraine to be central focus of Trudeau's summit tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to Rwanda for the first leg of a 10-day trip to confer with other world leaders as the war in Ukraine is expected to loom large over nearly all his discussions.
Trudeau is expected to arrive in Kigali, the capital, on Wednesday evening, where he will gather with the heads of government from the other 53 countries in the Commonwealth for the first time since 2018.
The original meeting, planned for 2020, was like so much else put off by the COVID-19 pandemic that is still an important backdrop to the talks.
He will then depart for Schloss Elmau, a resort in the Bavarian Alps of Germany, for the G7 leaders' summit before heading to a NATO meeting in Madrid. He will also meet Pedro Sánchez, the prime minister of Spain.
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- Russia's misinformation campaign failing, says Canadian general
- WATCH: Actor Ben Stiller meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy
The consequences of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, have been felt around the globe -- particularly in some of the smaller nations whose leaders Trudeau will meet in Kigali.
The conflict sparked a massive refugee crisis. It also limited other countries' access to wheat from Ukraine, often referred to as the breadbasket of Europe because of its significant food production.
African countries, 19 of which are Commonwealth members, have faced especially severe food insecurity as a result. The UN World Food Program has warned that millions of people in the developing world and conflict zones are in danger of starvation.
Before the war, Russia and Ukraine produced about 30 per cent of the world's exported grain. The closure of key ports in the Black Sea has made it difficult to ship those goods to the countries that need them.
Canada will work along several lines to alleviate the food crisis that has been sparked by the war, said government officials who provided media with a briefing ahead of the trip on the condition they not be identified.
Canada has already extended humanitarian support to Ukraine and elsewhere, officials said, and can draw on Canadian farmers' expertise in storing and shipping crops in difficult situations to help Ukrainian grain reach those who need it.
They also noted Canada grows a significant amount of grain.
Trudeau spoke about potential measures during a phone call last week with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, who will be hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
Canada will also be rallying support for Ukraine among Commonwealth members and attempt to win over any leaders who may be on the fence about condemning Russia.
When the United Nations voted to suspend Russia from the human rights council in April, 58 countries abstained from the vote. Of those, 29 were Commonwealth countries.
Still, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress said they expect Trudeau to spur other leads into action when he is in Germany and Spain.
Congress head Ihor Michalchyshyn said he spoke to Ukrainian defence officials in a recent trip to Kyiv, who highlighted the dire situation they're facing with dwindling military equipment.
"They don't have enough weapons. They've been actually saying that they're going to run out of ammunition in coming weeks and months," Michalchyshyn said.
"If there's nothing of substance announced and operationalized there, the rhetoric is empty."
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the G7 and NATO summits, where the conversation will be largely focused on economic and military support for the embattled country.
Last week in Brussels, Defence Minister Anita Annand, who will join Trudeau at the NATO summit, announced Canada would deliver 10 replacement artillery barrels, worth $9 million, to support the M777 howitzer artillery guns already provided.
Several world leaders have met with Zelenskyy in the lead-up to the string of summits, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who made a surprise visit to Kyiv last week.
Johnson promised more British military training for Ukrainian troops, which is something Michalchyshyn said Canada could do more on too.
Trudeau made his own unannounced trip to Ukraine last month.
As of the end of January, 33,346 candidates for the Security Forces of Ukraine have participated in Canada's training program, called Operation Unifier, since Sept. 2015.
"Operation Unifier was something that had been one of Canada's biggest contributions to Ukrainian defence over the past number of years," Michalchyshyn said. "Canada should be, at this point, following the lead to work on the areas where we are the strongest."
Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins pressed Trudeau during his visit to Canada last month for a more permanent military presence in the Baltics to counter any Russian perceptions of NATO weakness in the area.
Canada currently has nearly 700 troops leading a NATO battlegroup in Latvia, one of several in the region. At a joint news conference with Karins in Ottawa, Trudeau announced one general and six staff officers from the Canadian Armed Forces would be deployed to a NATO headquarters in Adazi near the Latvian capital of Riga, but deferred any major decisions to the NATO talks.
The serious conflict between Ukraine and Russia has drawn more countries to the coming NATO meeting in Madrid, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He is he first Japanese leader to join a top meeting of the North Atlantic military alliance.
Sweden and Finland, which have applied to join NATO, are sending delegations. South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol has also signalled his intention to attend.
Trudeau is expected to return to Ottawa on June 30, in time for Canada Day celebrations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2022.
___
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians are camping outside for days in final effort to get passports
A confused scene at a passport office in downtown Montreal saw police called in to help manage the crowds on Tuesday, while hopeful travellers committed to stay overnight just to secure their place in line.
Canadians not pleased with provinces on health care: survey
A majority of Canadians are not pleased with how their provincial governments are handling health care, according to a new survey.
Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 280 people
A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border early Wednesday, killing at least 280 people and injuring 600 others, authorities said. Officials warned the death toll would likely rise.
Auston Matthews wins Hart Trophy as NHL's MVP
Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the most valuable player to his team at the NHL Awards on Tuesday night.
Jury concludes Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
Jurors at a civil trial found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict in favour of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her US$500,000.
2 Canadians killed in Mexico originally from Quebec
CTV News has confirmed the identities of two people found dead from knife wounds at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Tuesday.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
Statistics Canada to report May inflation figures today, expected to rise
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation this morning and expectations are for it to climb even higher.
Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed,' press group says
A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him when they were killed in the first weeks of Russia's invasion appear to have been 'coldly executed' as they were searching Russian-occupied woodlands for the photographer's missing image-taking drone, Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday, citing its findings from an investigation into their deaths.
Canada
-
Canadians not pleased with provinces on health care: survey
A majority of Canadians are not pleased with how their provincial governments are handling health care, according to a new survey.
-
Zelenskyy to virtually address Canadian university students
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to virtually address Canadian university students this morning.
-
Businesses evacuated due to 'active explosion' at equipment facility in Toronto
A number of Etobicoke businesses were evacuated after a fire ignited outside an equipment rental businesses on Tuesday afternoon, engulfing dozens of propane tanks.
-
Quebec extends state of emergency in Saguenay, Que., because of landslide threat
Officials in Saguenay, Que., secured a perimeter around a neighbourhood at risk of landslides Tuesday and tried to ensure that residents forced from their homes had places to stay.
-
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
-
Canadians are camping outside for days in final effort to get passports
A confused scene at a passport office in downtown Montreal saw police called in to help manage the crowds on Tuesday, while hopeful travellers committed to stay overnight just to secure their place in line.
World
-
Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 280 people
A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border early Wednesday, killing at least 280 people and injuring 600 others, authorities said. Officials warned the death toll would likely rise.
-
Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed,' press group says
A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him when they were killed in the first weeks of Russia's invasion appear to have been 'coldly executed' as they were searching Russian-occupied woodlands for the photographer's missing image-taking drone, Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday, citing its findings from an investigation into their deaths.
-
'Heightened alert': Abortion providers in U.S. brace for ruling
Abortion providers in the U.S. are preparing for an increase in violence once the U.S. Supreme Court rules on Roe v. Wade, saying there has historically been a spike when the issue of abortion gets widespread public attention, such as after a state approves new restrictions.
-
Plane catches fire after landing at Miami airport, 3 injured
A jetliner carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when the front landing gear collapsed, but no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.
-
U.S. senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill
U.S. Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week's end on an incremental but landmark package that would stand as U.S. Congress' response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.
-
Honduras exec gets 22 years in activist's hit squad murder
The man convicted last year of co-ordinating the killing of Honduran environmental activist Berta Caceres was sentenced Monday to more than 22 years in prison, upsetting the victim's family because the penalty was significantly below the maximum.
Politics
-
Russian invasion of Ukraine to be central focus of Trudeau's summit tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to Rwanda for the first leg of a 10-day trip to confer with other world leaders as the war in Ukraine is expected to loom large over nearly all his discussions.
-
Sergeant-at-arms 'flabbergasted' at Ottawa police inaction on harassment amid convoy
The sergeant-at-arms for the House of Commons says he was "flabbergasted" at how the Ottawa police allowed the harassment of members of Parliament and staffers to go on during the protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the capital earlier this year.
-
MPs agree to expedite passage of 'extreme intoxication' bill in House of Commons
The Liberal government moved to expedite its "extreme intoxication" bill in the House of Commons Tuesday with a unanimous consent motion, but technical issues in the parliamentary precinct prevented that from happening.
Health
-
Canadians not pleased with provinces on health care: survey
A majority of Canadians are not pleased with how their provincial governments are handling health care, according to a new survey.
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
-
Prolonged sitting is bad for your health but there's a way to mitigate the risk, study finds
Sitting more than eight hours a day can increase the risk of heart disease and early death by 20 per cent, according to a new study co-authored by a B.C. professor.
Sci-Tech
-
New artificial intelligence software can now create art from written prompts
A new piece of artificial intelligence software, called DALL-E 2, can instantly generate art from words, a function that one Toronto-based industrial designer said he considered to be “one of the jobs that was automation-proof.”
-
A 3,400-year-old city in Iraq emerges from underwater after an extreme drought
A sprawling 3,400-year-old city emerged in Iraq after a reservoir's water level swiftly dropped due to extreme drought.
-
NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal
NASA fuelled its huge moon rocket for the first time Monday and went ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak.
Entertainment
-
Cineplex introduces $1.50 booking fee for online ticket purchases
Moviegoers could be paying a little extra to see a film at a Cineplex theatre this summer. Canada's largest film exhibitor says it has introduced a new $1.50 booking fee that applies to each ticket purchased through its mobile app and website.
-
Stephen Colbert explains staff arrests at Capitol: 'This was first-degree puppetry'
Late-night TV talk show host Stephen Colbert says members of his staff including 'Triumph the Insult Comic Dog,' went to film a comedy segment tied to the January 6th hearings for two days last week in the congressional offices across from the Capitol.
-
Beyonce drops 'Break My Soul' and it's the dance track you need
Beyonce released her new single early on Monday and it's safe to say 'Break My Soul' did its part to break the internet.
Business
-
Statistics Canada to report May inflation figures today, expected to rise
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation this morning and expectations are for it to climb even higher.
-
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
-
Global shares dip despite Wall Street rally; eyes on Fed chair
Global shares declined Wednesday as markets shrugged off a Wall Street rally and awaited congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Lifestyle
-
How to stop yourself being bitten by mosquitoes this summer
CTVNews.ca speaks with an expert about how best to limit your exposure to mosquitoes, what factors attract them to you, and how to mitigate them.
-
This is what Toronto Pearson wants you to know as Canada's new travel rules come into effect
As Canada's travel rules ease, the country's largest airport says they are 'encouraged' by the loosening of restrictions, which came into effect on Monday.
-
Twitter partners with Haida artist to celebrate Indigenous History Month
Twitter Canada is using Haida artist Jaalen Edenshaw's work to celebrate National Indigenous History Month.
Sports
-
Auston Matthews wins Hart Trophy as NHL's MVP
Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the most valuable player to his team at the NHL Awards on Tuesday night.
-
Kennedy 'disturbed' Hockey Canada didn't require players take part in assault probe
Sheldon Kennedy tuned in as Hockey Canada executives faced question after pointed question. A voice for victims following his own experience being abused by then-coach Graham James in junior hockey, Kennedy had a similar reaction when the sexual assault story involving former Chicago Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach broke last fall as he watched the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage meeting unfold.
-
Transgender athletes barred from international rugby league
Transgender athletes will be barred from women's international rugby league matches while the sport's governing body formulates its inclusion policy.
Autos
-
Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'
Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a 'mass layoff' violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts.
-
GM delivers 150 electric vans to FedEx
General Motors' electric delivery van subsidiary, BrightDrop, has delivered 150 vans to FedEx, the companies announced Tuesday. This comes after five of the vans were delivered to FedEx last December and it marks BrightDrop's first sizable delivery of vans.
-
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he will decide by the end of the week whether he would support a federal gasoline tax holiday, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.