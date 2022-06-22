Russian invasion of Ukraine to be central focus of Trudeau's summit tour

Russian invasion of Ukraine to be central focus of Trudeau's summit tour

Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues

Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.

Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.

OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun

'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises virtually during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 280 people

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border early Wednesday, killing at least 280 people and injuring 600 others, authorities said. Officials warned the death toll would likely rise.

Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed,' press group says

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him when they were killed in the first weeks of Russia's invasion appear to have been 'coldly executed' as they were searching Russian-occupied woodlands for the photographer's missing image-taking drone, Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday, citing its findings from an investigation into their deaths.

    In this photo released by a set-run news agency Bakhtar, Afghans look at destruction caused by an earthquake in the province of Paktika, eastern Afghanistan, June 22, 2022. (Bakhtar News Agency via AP)

    A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

  • 'Heightened alert': Abortion providers in U.S. brace for ruling

    Abortion providers in the U.S. are preparing for an increase in violence once the U.S. Supreme Court rules on Roe v. Wade, saying there has historically been a spike when the issue of abortion gets widespread public attention, such as after a state approves new restrictions.

  • U.S. senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill

    U.S. Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week's end on an incremental but landmark package that would stand as U.S. Congress' response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.

  • Honduras exec gets 22 years in activist's hit squad murder

    The man convicted last year of co-ordinating the killing of Honduran environmental activist Berta Caceres was sentenced Monday to more than 22 years in prison, upsetting the victim's family because the penalty was significantly below the maximum.

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a 'mass layoff' violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts.

    Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, right, at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)

  • GM delivers 150 electric vans to FedEx

    General Motors' electric delivery van subsidiary, BrightDrop, has delivered 150 vans to FedEx, the companies announced Tuesday. This comes after five of the vans were delivered to FedEx last December and it marks BrightDrop's first sizable delivery of vans.

