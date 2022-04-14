Russian disinformation campaign includes doctored images of CAF members on front lines in Ukraine: CSE

Russia is targeting the Canadian military in its disinformation campaign about the Ukraine war, sharing doctored photos of troops engaged in combat, says the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).

In a series of tweets published on Wednesday, the government agency said the Kremlin is actively supporting efforts to promote non-state pro-Russia voices on social media “that have an influence over millions of viewers.”

As part of these tactics, CSE said, Russia is spreading “false narratives” about Canada’s involvement in the conflict through controlled media outlets designed to look legitimate.

“This included false narrative about the presence of Canadian Forces members in the Donbas regions, which was timed with news of the arrival of the Canadian Forces members in Ukraine to secure the Canadian Embassy in Kyiv,” a tweet reads.

“These outlets were directed to include doctored images of Canadian Forces members on the front line and false claims about Canadian forces committing war crimes.”

The CSE said the latest observations were pulled from its classified reporting on the issue. The agency has a mandate to inform the government of foreign entities’ activities that threaten Canada or its allies, including with disinformation.

Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, anti-LGBTQ+ materials, anti-immigrant commentary, anti-globalist sentiment, and QAnon content is also being spread on communications platforms by the Kremlin in an effort to “manipulate” global audiences, the agency says.

National Defence Minister Anita Anand was asked whether the latest CSE report raises the threat level for the military members deployed to Europe.

“The threat level, of course, is one that we are constantly watching, and we will continue to do so. At the current time we are confident that this is a mission that should be undertaken in the interest of humanitarian aid, in the interests of aiding our Polish allies, and in the interests of the NATO alliance writ large as refugees are fleeing Ukraine,” said Anand after the latest announcement to send up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members to Poland to manage refugee resettlement efforts.

The Liberals earmarked $10 million over five years in their spring budget to develop and implement government-wide measures designed to combat misinformation and protect Canada’s democracy.

The CSE and Canada’s other cyber security agencies have issued a series of warnings about Russian disinformation tactics leading up to and since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.