OTTAWA – The eighth official round of NAFTA renegotiations have been replaced by high-level meetings with the three countries’ trade representatives in D.C.

Senior government sources tell CTV News that the eighth round of North American Free Trade Agreement talks set for Washington, D.C. have been cancelled, and substituted with ministerial meetings.

Instead of the broader renegotiation rounds, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will host Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal and their top negotiators.

Freeland is travelling to D.C. on Thursday, for the talks and is scheduled to meet with her U.S. counterpart Friday