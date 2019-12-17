OTTAWA -- Former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose is thinking over the possibility of leadership bid, a source with close knowledge of the situation has told CTV News.

In an email, the source said Ambrose is taking "the time to think it over" after enjoying a transition that has her "squarely entangled in the private sector."

She has to consider factors like her health, freedom, family time and privacy, the source told CTV News, and had "never imagined going back to politics."

The revelation that Ambrose isn't completely ruling out a bid comes after multiple Conservative heavyweights have said they'd love to see her run for leader. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney told Calgary Herald's Don Braid that when it comes to the leadership, "Rona would be [his] first call."

Ambrose, who was the interim leader of the Conservatives after Stephen Harper stepped down in 2015, has also received unsolicited messages of support from former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs.

The source's confirmation of consideration adds Ambrose's name to the list of prominent Conservatives who have yet to rule out a bid.

To date, when pressed by the media on a potential run, high-profile Tories such as Pierre Poilievre, Michelle Rempel Garner and Candice Bergen have refused to rule it out.

In a Sunday interview on CTV's Question Period, Rempel Garner said she hopes no Conservative women "self-deselect" from the race.

"It says a lot about our party that we have all these women that are qualified to run," Rempel Garner said.

Failed Tory leadership candidates Michael Chong and Erin O'Toole and prominent Quebec Conservative Gérard Deltell are also among those whose names keep coming up in speculative circles, but none have formally announced their decision as to whether they'll try to take over the party's helm.

One unelected Conservative organizer has confirmed he plans to step into the race.

Bryan Brulotte, CEO of MaxSys Staffing and Consulting and longtime political organizer, told CTV News that he plans to run.