Minister questioned over need for more telecom oversight as MPs probe Rogers outage
Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne faced questions about further government oversight for telecom companies during a committee meeting today about Rogers Communications Inc.'s massive system outage earlier this month
New Democrat MP Brian Masse pressed Champagne about passing legislation to make the internet a public utility, saying COVID-19 had shown the internet to be an essential service.
Without more government power, Masse told the the House of Commons industry committee hearing, "we have to rely on any minister being buddy-buddy with a bunch of CEOs."
Champagne defended his meeting with the telecom CEOs, and while he did not say whether he would support legislation to make the internet a public utility, he said he was open to working across party lines and taking in the committee's recommendations.
Champagne said that on the day of the outage, he contacted Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri to inquire about the situation but the conversation was not between a CEO and a cabinet minister, rather Champagne was speaking on behalf of Canadians.
The July 8 outage crippled the Rogers network and affected millions of customers across Canada, including people trying to contact emergency services.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2022.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Storms cause significant damage across eastern Ontario; tornado suspected
Crews from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project are investigating to determine whether tornadoes are responsible for damage across eastern Ontario following storms Sunday night.
Adults who exercise 150 to 600 minutes a week live longer: study
A new study published by the American Heart Association suggests that adults who regularly engage in moderate or vigorous exercise for 150 to 600 minutes a week have a significantly reduced risk of mortality.
Pope Francis apologizes for excluding Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during pilgrimage
Pope Francis has apologized for not being able to attend multiple Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during his penitential pilgrimage to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low security federal prison in Florida
Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a low security federal prison in Florida to continue serving her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, Bureau of Prison records show.
-
Philippine leader vows recovery but quiet on human rights
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to considerably ease poverty, boost economic recovery and defend the country's territory in his first key policy speech Monday that avoided contentious issues like human rights and pervasive corruption.
-
'Messed up on so many levels': Videos show Uvalde school chief at centre of police response
Despite questions over who was in command, the first publicly released body-worn camera videos from officers at the Robb Elementary School massacre show Pedro Arredondo, the school district's police chief, at the centre of the police response: giving orders, conveying and receiving information, and officers deferring to his position when confused over their roles or response to the shooting.
-
Slovakia may consider giving Ukraine Russian-built warplanes
Slovakia may consider donating its fleet of Soviet-era MiG warplanes to Ukraine, the Slovak defense minister said Monday.
-
Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners
Myanmar's government confirmed Monday it had carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country's military takeover last year.
-
Ukraine hopes for first grain shipment under UN-brokered deal this week
Ukraine said on Monday it hoped a UN-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages by resuming grain exports from the Black Sea region would start being implemented this week.
Rogers CEO defends outage response to MPs at committee hearing
Rogers Communications Inc. CEO Tony Staffieri faced questions from MPs about whether a lack of competition in the telecom sector might have contributed to the massive Rogers outage earlier this month, which came as the company awaits government approvals for its purchase of Shaw Communications Inc.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh 'optimistic' following first visit to N.W.T.
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is confident there are tangible solutions to challenges facing the North following his first trip to the Northwest Territories.
With ERs on the brink, doctors explain what patients should consider before they go
A health-care staffing crisis and another wave of COVID-19 are pushing emergency departments across Canada to the brink, with wait times hitting new highs and several hospitals recently being forced to temporarily close their ERs.
-
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
-
China adds science laboratory to its orbiting space station
China added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months.
-
Private browsing may not protect you as much as you think
For years, the most popular internet browsers have included options to search for and visit websites in 'private' modes. But clicking the 'private' browsing option might not protect you as much as you think, some privacy experts say.
-
Chess-playing robot breaks boy's finger at Moscow tournament
A chess-playing robot broke a boy's finger during a match in Russia last week, the president of the Moscow Chess Federation told state news agency TASS media.
Adele announces new dates for her Las Vegas residency
After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Casears Palace a day before it was to start back in January, Adele has now announced that she has officially rescheduled her Las Vegas shows.
-
Joni Mitchell surprises Newport Folk Festival with first full set in decades
Joni Mitchell gave the Newport Folk Festival audience the surprise of a lifetime on Sunday when she played her first full live set in more than two decades.
-
'Titanic' and 'The Omen' actor David Warner dies at 80
David Warner, a versatile British actor whose roles ranged from Shakespearean tragedies to sci-fi cult classics, has died. He was 80.
Stocks off to mixed start as investors wait for Fed meeting
Stocks on Wall Street were mixed in morning trading Monday, as investors braced for a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve this week where it's expected the central bank will raise interest rates sharply to combat inflation.
-
Mustard seed shortage sends seed prices soaring, curbs some supply of condiment
A mustard seed shortage is driving up prices and could leave some store shelves with scant supply before the new harvest hits markets this fall, industry experts say.
-
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
Victoria man transforms junk into acclaimed musical instruments
His collection of instruments (which he refers to as his kids and vows to never sell) includes a rotating drum, fabricating material from a failed “fast ferry project” and a percussive apparatus compiled from pieces of an amusement park ride.
-
Disney changes name of 'fairy godmothers' in U.S. theme parks to gender-neutral 'apprentices' to be more inclusive, company says
Disney's 'fairy godmothers' who dress up children as princesses and knights at its U.S. theme parks are now called 'apprentices,' a gender-neutral term which is part of its efforts to be more inclusive, the company said on Friday.
-
Hockey Canada releases plan to combat 'toxic' culture ahead of parliamentary hearings
Hockey Canada has released a plan to combat the 'toxic' culture in its sport a day before the start of a second round of parliamentary hearings into the organization's handling of sexual assault complaints.
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship for 2nd major title
Brooke Henderson's six-year wait for a second major championship title is over after winning the Evian Championship.
-
Canadian women's rugby team defeats Italy in long-awaited home game in Langford, B.C.
A strong second-half performance by a rejuvenated Canadian side gave the hosts a 34-24 victory over Italy in a women's international rugby 15s test match at Starlight Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
From tractors to race cars: How Demi Chalkias is blazing a trail for female race car drivers
On CTVNews.ca, Heather Wright profiles Demi Chalkias, a race car driver who has quickly climbed the ranks in motorsports and is blazing a trail in a sport still largely dominated by men.
-
Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd
Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion.
-
Elliott given Pocono win after Hamlin, Busch disqualified
In an extraordinary decision for a NASCAR Cup Series race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin had his Pocono win thrown out and runner-up and teammate Kyle Busch also was disqualified after their Toyotas failed inspections.