Rodriguez leaves door open to regulating Meta's new social media platform Threads
Canada's Heritage Minister is leaving the door open to regulating new social media platform Threads under a bill forcing Google and Meta to pay publishers for content they link to or repurpose.
Asked Wednesday whether he had given any thought to capturing Meta's new social network in the Online News Act known as Bill C-18, Pablo Rodriguez said, "that's going to be eventually included in the regulation."
"It could be captured by the bill. We're looking at that," he said.
"We don't know yet, but it's going to be more precise as we go into regulations."
The text and images platform has garnered at least 100 million users since it sprang up last Wednesday, after the act targeting Meta properties Facebook and Instagram along with Google's search engine and news products received royal assent on June 22.
The act has since sparked a tit-for-tat relationship between the digital giants and the federal government.
The two tech companies, who lobbied against the legislation, have promised to block access to news from Canadian publishers, while Rodriguez has refused to back down on seeking compensation for Canada's journalism industry.
In his latest salvo, he pulled the federal government's $10 million in annual advertising spend from Meta's platforms last week.
News and telecommunications businesses Quebecor, Bell Media, Torstar Corp., Cogeco, and Postmedia Network Canada Corp. made the same move, which was replicated by the Universite de Montreal on Wednesday.
Rodriguez has spared Google such treatment despite its promise to block Canadian publishers' content because he believes its concerns will be managed by regulations the government is still formulating as it works towards the bill's formal implementation later this year.
"Google decided to stay at the table and keep discussing with us. Meta took the bully approach and decided not to discuss with us anymore," said Rodriquez.
"Since then, we met with Google on Friday... are working on having an update this week."
Rodriguez declined to discuss the specifics of the conversations he has been having with Google, but said they have been "open, frank discussions."
"I think they are going in the right direction," he said.
His conversations with Google come as he released a document Monday saying that he was proposing a financial cap on how much Google and Facebook would have to provide in compensation to media companies that it based on a platform's estimated Canadian revenues, and would be specific to each platform and their position within the news marketplace.
The proposal reaffirms that non-monetary offerings to news organizations, such as training, could be included as exemption grounds and works to provide clarity on what constitutes a "significant portion" of independent local news businesses, Indigenous news outlets, and official-language minority community news outlets.
"I think that we demonstrated what we've been saying all along: that a lot of the clarification that (the digital giants) requested is coming through the regulations," Rodriguez said.
While he didn't get into specifics around what the financial cap digital giants must pay could be or how many organizations they will need to broker deals with, he stressed that the regulations will touch every province and territory, impact English and French publications and ensure Indigenous media and outlets of all sizes are represented.
CBC, the country's public broadcaster, could also gobble up some cash through the act, Rodriguez said, but that will come down Google and Meta and who they chose to strike deals with.
While such matters are still be worked out, Rodriguez said he remains open to meeting with Meta.
"We don't want confrontation. We were very disappointed by Meta's attitude, which is in our opinion, irresponsible," he said.
"We're not acting the same way, we're saying guys, come at the table."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2023.
---
Meta funds a limited number of fellowships that support emerging journalists at The Canadian Press.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching women's Wimbledon match: AP source
A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Russia's Defence Ministry says Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military
Mercenaries of the Wagner Group are completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday, a move that follows the private army's brief rebellion last month that challenged the Kremlin's authority.
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
Toronto's Disability Pride March is back in person for the first time since pandemic began
This month, many are celebrating Disability Pride Month, and for the first time since the pandemic began, the Toronto march is going to be held in person — a chance to both celebrate the way the community has endured through COVID-19, and also a way to shine a light on problems they still face, organizers say.
'Great treat': Henry Czerny on returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years
When Canadian actor Henry Czerny got the call asking him to reprise the iconic role of Kittridge that he played in the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he thought it was a joke — but now he’s back in the seventh installation of the film franchise, complete with another high-octane train sequence to match the original.
Canada's premiers call on federal government to discuss infrastructure strategy
Canada's premiers wrapped their three days of meetings Wednesday with calls for the federal government to sit down with them for a dedicated first ministers' meeting to discuss infrastructure strategy and funding.
Recognition of First Nations rights a 'sticking' point in new policing law plan: AFN
A lawyer for the Assembly of First Nations says including the recognition of rights is a "sticking" point as the organization negotiates a new policing bill with Ottawa.
Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River
The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.
Canada
-
Toronto's Disability Pride March is back in person for the first time since pandemic began
This month, many are celebrating Disability Pride Month, and for the first time since the pandemic began, the Toronto march is going to be held in person — a chance to both celebrate the way the community has endured through COVID-19, and also a way to shine a light on problems they still face, organizers say.
-
Recognition of First Nations rights a 'sticking' point in new policing law plan: AFN
A lawyer for the Assembly of First Nations says including the recognition of rights is a "sticking" point as the organization negotiates a new policing bill with Ottawa.
-
Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River
The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.
-
Canada's Indigenous women forcibly sterilized decades after other rich countries stopped
Decades after many other rich countries stopped forcibly sterilizing Indigenous women, numerous activists, doctors, politicians and at least five class-action lawsuits allege the practice has not ended in Canada.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Local business leaders applaud Ottawa's move to intervene in B.C. port strike
After nearly two weeks of failed negotiations, Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is intervening in the B.C. port worker's strike that's crippling the country's economy.
World
-
Explosion along Lebanon-Israel border wounds 3 members of militant group Hezbollah
An explosion near Lebanon's border with Israel slightly wounded at least three members of the militant Hezbollah group, a Lebanese security official said, raising tensions in the area.
-
Families confront the Texas Walmart gunman in court. Some forgive him, others want the death penalty
A brother who travelled more than 1,000 miles to confront his sister's killer. An uncle of an orphaned 4-year-old whose parents died while shielding the boy from the spray of bullets. A wife whose husband was gunned down at her side while their 9-year-old granddaughter looked on.
-
Boat found off Senegal's coast adds to mystery over migrant vessels reported missing
A boat carrying migrants was found in distress off the coast of Senegal, and more than 90 passengers remained missing after 50 were rescued and seven were discovered dead, a fishermen's association reported Wednesday.
-
IMF approves much-awaited US$3 billion bailout for Pakistan, saving it from defaulting on debt
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved a much-awaited US$3 billion bailout for Pakistan, the global lender said, a move that's likely to save the impoverished Islamic nation from defaulting on its debt repayments.
-
Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio
An Ohio plastic surgeon's state medical license was permanently revoked Wednesday after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok.
-
Vatican weighs in on latest 'Vatican Girl' tempest after investigations are reopened
The Vatican on Wednesday sought to tamp down the latest tempest over the 1983 disappearance of a Vatican employee's teenage daughter, after an Italian broadcaster claimed a new scoop in the investigation that the family immediately dismissed.
Politics
-
Canada's premiers call on federal government to discuss infrastructure strategy
Canada's premiers wrapped their three days of meetings Wednesday with calls for the federal government to sit down with them for a dedicated first ministers' meeting to discuss infrastructure strategy and funding.
-
Zelenskyy declares NATO summit victory for Ukraine as Canada, allies pledge more help
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders wrapped up their two-day summit Wednesday, they bid farewell to a very different version of Volodymyr Zelenskyy than the one they had met the day before.
-
Rodriguez leaves door open to regulating Meta's new social media platform Threads
Canada's Heritage Minister is leaving the door open to regulating new social media platform Threads under a bill forcing Google and Meta to pay publishers for content they link to or repurpose.
Health
-
Canada's Indigenous women forcibly sterilized decades after other rich countries stopped
Decades after many other rich countries stopped forcibly sterilizing Indigenous women, numerous activists, doctors, politicians and at least five class-action lawsuits allege the practice has not ended in Canada.
-
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
-
Here's what could happen if the Canadian government classifies 'forever chemicals' together
Forever chemicals that harm humans and don't break down in the environment are causing health concerns for people and wildlife, but a new classification system could help reduce our exposure.
Sci-Tech
-
Bill Gates says AI risks are real but nothing we can't handle
Bill Gates sounds less worried than some other executives in Silicon Valley about the risks of artificial intelligence.
-
Ancient pendants made from giant sloth bones suggest humans were in Americas earlier than thought
An unprecedented discovery made by archeologists working in Brazil is shaking up what we know about the first inhabitants of the Americas.
-
Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place
Gerry and Elizabeth Paulus love taking road trips across the United States, and soon they'll be preparing for what they call their 'ultimate road trip' - one that will take them into deep space.
Entertainment
-
Ed Sheeran fans hospitalized during Pittsburgh show
A total of 17 people were transported to the hospital with various health emergencies during an Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh on Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said in a news release.
-
Expensive court fight over Aretha Franklin's will provides cautionary tale
The long, expensive court fight over the will of soul singer Aretha Franklin provides a cautionary tale for people who want to make sure their wishes are carried out after their death -- and for their families.
-
'Great treat': Henry Czerny on returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years
When Canadian actor Henry Czerny got the call asking him to reprise the iconic role of Kittridge that he played in the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he thought it was a joke — but now he’s back in the seventh installation of the film franchise, complete with another high-octane train sequence to match the original.
Business
-
Mediator's terms to end B.C. port strike have been received by both sides, source says
A source close to negotiations over the British Columbia port strike said both sides on Wednesday received the terms of a settlement recommended by a federal mediator that could end the 12-day-old industrial action.
-
Domino's signs deal with Uber Eats in a bid to make more dough
In a major reversal, Domino's Pizza said Wednesday it's partnering with Uber Eats to make deliveries in the U.S. and 27 international markets. While franchisees in a handful of international markets like the Netherlands have been working with third-party apps for years, Domino's has long said that partnering with delivery companies didn't make economic sense in its 6,600 U.S. stores.
-
Local business leaders applaud Ottawa's move to intervene in B.C. port strike
After nearly two weeks of failed negotiations, Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is intervening in the B.C. port worker's strike that's crippling the country's economy.
Lifestyle
-
3 in 5 Canadian employees experiencing more workplace stress this year, new survey finds
A new poll has found that three in five Canadian employees say their mental health has worsened over the last year due to workplace stress. More than half of workers also say employers aren’t doing enough to help.
-
'It's my heart': Hope House provides much-needed service in Inuvik
Hope House, which opened in October, was developed by Peggy Day, Susan Peffer, Veronica Kasook and William Hurst. The team was awarded $495,000 for the project by the Arctic Inspiration Prize in 2022. Since November, Rogers said Hope House has served close to 1,600 people.
-
'Anything is possible': Canadian organization granting wishes to older adults
A Canadian organization is breaking barriers to grant older adults wishes.
Sports
-
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching women's Wimbledon match: AP source
A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
-
Raonic makes return to National Bank Open alongside Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov
Milos Raonic's appearance at the National Bank Open next month will be his first in four years, and it could possibly be his last.
-
Baseball players are staying mindful on the diamond with barefoot walks in the grass
The intent of barefoot walking is wide-ranging: give the feet opportunity to move without the constraints of shoes to potentially decrease pain and inflammation, lower stress and help normalize the nervous system for improved sleep and day-to-day function among other potential benefits for the heart, cortisol levels and mental health.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.