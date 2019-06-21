

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Renata Ford, the wife of late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, is planning to run for a seat in the upcoming federal election for Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Ford will run in Toronto’s Etobicoke North riding, which has been held by Liberal cabinet minister Kirsty Duncan since 2008. Ford’s brother-in-law Ontario Premier Doug Ford currently represents the riding on the provincial level.

“Renata is excited to give a voice back to the people of Etobicoke North,” a spokesperson for the party said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Ford has maintained a low-profile since her husband’s death from cancer in 2016 save for an impaired-driving charge that same year she pleaded guilty to and a $16-million lawsuit she filed against Rob Ford’s brother relating to the management of his estate in 2018.

Bernier is expected to announce Ford’s candidacy in addition to those of dozens of other Metro Toronto PPC candidates during an event in the city on Friday afternoon.

The PPC leader founded the country’s newest national party in 2018 following a public split with the Conservatives over policy issues, such as supply management in Canada’s dairy and poultry industry.