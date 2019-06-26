Far-right terror groups have been added to the Canadian government’s watchlist for the first time.

Neo-Nazi‘s Blood and Honour, with its armed branch Combat 18, were added to the list of terrorist entities on Friday June 21.

Blood and Honour was founded in the U.K. in 1987 and its members carried out attacks in North America and Europe, Public Health Canada said.

In January 2012, four members in Tampa, Fla., were convicted of the 1998 murder of two homeless men who were killed because the group considered them “inferior,” the government states online.

“The Government of Canada has published an update to the Criminal Code list of terrorist entities that included, for the first time, two right-wing extremist groups with a presence in Canada: Blood and Honour and Combat 18,” a Public Safety Canada spokesperson said in a statement.

Middle East extremists were also added to the list of nearly 60 entities.

Shia militant group Al-Ashtar Brigades, which the Canadian government says is supported by Iran and aims to overthrow Bahrain’s Sunni monarchy, was also added.

AAB, established in 2013, has claimed responsibility for several bombings targeting security forces, including a March 2014 improvised explosive device attack, which killed three policemen and injured several others.

A third organization, Harakat al-Sabireen, which calls for the destruction of Israel, was also added.

The Iranian-backed Shia group has operated in the Gaza Strip since 2014, the Canadian government said.

HaS has fired rockets into Israel, including during the summer of 2014, and targeted Israeli army patrols using explosive devices.

Groups on Canada's terrorist list may have their assets seized and there are criminal penalties for helping listed organizations carry out extremist activities.

The new listings came as Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced up to $1 million in federal funding to create a digital repository meant to help smaller online companies prevent dissemination of violent extremist content.

--- With files from The Canadian Press