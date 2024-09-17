Review finds no case for formal probe of Beijing's activities under elections law

OTTAWA -

The federal agency that investigates election infractions found insufficient evidence to support suggestions that Beijing wielded undue influence against the Conservatives in the Vancouver area during the 2021 federal election.

A review of the lingering issue by the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections was tabled today at a public inquiry into foreign interference.

The review focused on the unsuccessful campaign of Conservative candidate Kenny Chiu in the riding of Steveston--Richmond East and the party's larger campaign in the Vancouver area.

However, the evidence uncovered did not trigger the threshold to initiate a formal investigation under the Canada Elections Act.

Investigators therefore recommended that the review be concluded.

A summary of the review results was shared with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the RCMP.