    Review finds no case for formal probe of Beijing's activities under elections law

    Kenny Chiu makes his way to appear as a witness at the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) Kenny Chiu makes his way to appear as a witness at the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
    OTTAWA -

    The federal agency that investigates election infractions found insufficient evidence to support suggestions that Beijing wielded undue influence against the Conservatives in the Vancouver area during the 2021 federal election.

    A review of the lingering issue by the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections was tabled today at a public inquiry into foreign interference.

    The review focused on the unsuccessful campaign of Conservative candidate Kenny Chiu in the riding of Steveston--Richmond East and the party's larger campaign in the Vancouver area.

    However, the evidence uncovered did not trigger the threshold to initiate a formal investigation under the Canada Elections Act.

    Investigators therefore recommended that the review be concluded.

    A summary of the review results was shared with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the RCMP.

