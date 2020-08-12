OTTAWA -- MPs are holding a special summer House of Commons sitting on Wednesday where the ongoing WE Charity student grant controversy is expected to be the focus for the opposition, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not be there to take those questions.

As The Canadian Press has reported, Trudeau remains on vacation with his family, and his office says he doesn’t plan to cut it short to attend the sitting.

It remains to be seen whether Finance Minister Bill Morneau will participate either, though if he does he’s sure to receive questions about his involvement with WE Charity and the ongoing conflict of interest investigations that the ethics commissioner is pursuing.

Both men have appeared before the House of Commons Finance Committee to testify on the matter, which is one of several committees now either studying or looking to study the controversial student grant deal. The House Ethics Committee has asked to hear more from Trudeau on the matter and there’s also a pending trove of documents set to be presented to MPs in the days ahead, detailing more cabinet correspondence about the grant program.

Select other cabinet ministers have also testified, sometimes more than once, about this summer’s main federal political controversy. Trudeau’s top staffer Katie Telford has also appeared, where she doubled down on Trudeau’s testimony that he did nothing to influence the decision, rather he sought extra scrutiny because the PMO was aware early on of the perceived conflict Trudeau had in granting the now-likely cancelled $912 million student volunteer grant program.

Wednesday morning, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet revived his calls for Trudeau and Morneau to resign, also adding the top PMO staffer Katie Telford to his list. He is threatening to try for a snap fall election unless three of the most senior figures in the federal government leave their roles.

“We are getting to the point where the question becomes: which is worse? Keeping them and this government in place, or creating a temporary distortion in the management of the crisis in going into an election, which might replace them with people better suited for the job. Our point is that as one important voice for Quebec, we observe that this government might not be worthy of our trust anymore,” Blanchet said.

Wednesday’s House sitting is one of four special gatherings of MPs in the hybrid in-person and virtual setups to allow parliamentarians to continue discussing the federal government’s COVID-19 pandemic response plans. After today’s special sitting there’s just one left on the agenda, two weeks from now.

In addition to questioning cabinet on the status of the slate of pandemic aid programs and a “take note” debate on the ongoing public health crisis, there will be a question period in which any topic can be discussed, and it’s there that the WE controversy is set to be the main subject.

After Wednesday, the House of Commons is not scheduled to reconvene until Sept. 21. It’s at that time that the opposition could first try to move a motion of non-confidence in the Liberal minority government, should the ongoing controversy remain their central area of concern.

Voting on a non-confidence motion would require either a full resumption of regular sittings, or a plan for remote voting if the pandemic risk is still high enough to keep the full roster of 338 MPs out of the Chamber. At this point it remains to be seen which approach MPs will adopt for the fall sitting.

Blanchet told reporters on Wednesday that he had yet to have formal talks with the other opposition parties about a non-confidence vote, and shot down questions about the appetite for a federal election amid an ongoing pandemic.

“Which is more dangerous, the mismanagement of a crisis or taking the time to change the people who are managing the crisis?” Blanchet said, adding that it’s every MP’s job to be the voice of their constituents and in his view, more and more Canadians are asking questions about the Liberals’ handling of Canadians’ money.

The Conservatives have already put a non-confidence motion on notice, several months ago and before either the pandemic or the WE matter arose. The party now has the ability to table that motion, though the caucus remains in a political leadership limbo as it awaits the results of the election to name a new leader.

Wednesday’s sitting is set to be outgoing Leader Andrew Scheer’s last day in the Commons with that title, as his replacement’s set to be named shortly after Aug. 21.

If advanced, a non-confidence motion would need the backing of the other opposition parties to pass, and at this point the NDP have not articulated where they’d fall when it comes to forcing an election over this ongoing scandal.