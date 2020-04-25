OTTAWA -- In light of the federal government being able to strike up an agreement with the provinces and territories to offer small businesses up to 75 per cent rent relief, could a similar aid program be coming for residential renters? Small Business Minister Mary Ng said the government will “keep listening” to Canadians but offered no concrete indication that it’s on the horizon.

In an interview on CTV’s Question Period with Evan Solomon airing Sunday, Ng cited the Canada Emergency Response Benefit as a measure that can help Canadians who are struggling financially pay their rent.

“We're going to keep listening to people and to Canadians. The whole point about this, this entire period as Canadians are asked to do some very extraordinary things to flatten the curve… and this is having a real impact. I don't think that the work is done, we're going to keep working with people,” she said.

Many provinces and municipalities have already instated measures to prevent evictions, but the approach varies across the country.

The commercial rent relief program will see governments covering 50 per cent and the landlord covering the remaining 25 per cent of base rent.

Among the eligibility criteria, businesses have to demonstrate COVID-19 has contributed to at least a 70 per cent decline in revenue. Business groups have already raised concerns that this threshold is too high for many businesses to qualify, especially if they’ve found ways to adapt their business to stay afloat but are still taking a hit.

Asked whether the eligibility is too restrictive, Ng said the intention of the latest federal aid program is to help the “hardest hit” businesses and pointed to the “other supports” businesses can access, like loans.

By the end of last week, as The Canadian Press reported, since applications for the CERB opened earlier this month, more than 7 million people have applied, just over two million of whom previously qualified for Employment Insurance.

Federal figures show that through this $2,000 a month program, $22.4 billion has already been paid out. Initially the entire program was budgeted at around $24 billion, with hopes that the yet-to-be-ready wage subsidy would see a lot of people back on the jobs and getting assistance through that stream instead. The applications for the 75 per cent wage subsidy program opens to employers on Monday.