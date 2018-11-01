The Conservative immigration critic says the federal government’s plan to increase the number of immigrants admitted to Canada is irrelevant because the governing Liberals have proven unable to handle the immigration file.

“Justin Trudeau has no credibility to set Canada’s immigration levels,” Michelle Rempel said Thursday at a news conference.

The government announced Wednesday that it will gradually increase its immigration target to 350,000 by 2021. It currently sits at 310,000 new immigrants per year. Although Wednesday’s announcement was made by Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen, Rempel never mentioned him, instead directing her criticisms solely at the prime minister.

Rempel cited an Angus Reid poll from August which found that 49 per cent of Canadians wanted to see the country reduce its immigration intake – up from 36 per cent four years earlier and the highest number in the 43-year period since the question was first asked.

She said the reason why the Canadian appetite for increased immigration has hit its lowest level on record fell squarely on the government’s track record on immigration issues in general and the irregular crossings at a section of the Quebec-New York border in particular.

“Having reached upstate New York, these people are not fleeing persecution and should not be treated as such by Justin Trudeau,” she said.

Rempel also said the government was spending “hundreds of millions” on normalizing the irregular crossings, including $50 million on temporary accommodations for people found at those crossings.

Federal numbers show that 15,726 people crossed into Canada irregularly at all points in the first nine months of 2018, up from 15,102 in the same time period one year earlier.

The economic imperative

More than 70 per cent of immigrants are admitted to Canada under economic programs aimed at addressing gaps in the labour market. Hussen said Wednesday that there was a “huge” demand for workers in certain parts of the country.

Rempel accused the federal government of having insufficient data to back up that claim, including not tracking whether economic migrants are obtaining jobs Canadians would be willing to fill.

She singled out the temporary foreign worker (TFW) program for criticism. Under the government’s new plan, the number of migrant workers allowed into the country will rise to nearly 250,000.

Rempel described the TFW program as “rife with abuse,” saying it lowered wages and working conditions while keeping certain jobs out of the reach of out-of-work Canadians.

“That this government has made no move to radically change Canada’s economic dependence on this abusive and ill-thought-out system also undermines the credibility of the numbers in this levels report,” she said.

What would the Conservatives do?

Rempel said a Conservative government would consult with provinces and look to find a “consensus of Canadians” on immigration levels.

She did not suggest what a specific immigration target under a Conservative government might be, but did say Conservatives would crack down on irregular border crossings by closing the loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement between Canada and the U.S.

The agreement requires most people seeking refugee protection to file their claim in the first of the two countries they arrive in. It means people cannot pass through the U.S. to seek asylum at the Canadian border checkpoint, but does not apply to people who cross at places other than standard border checkpoints.

The Liberals have asked the U.S. government to reopen the agreement, although no progress on that front has been reported publicly.

On the issue of TFWs, Rempel said the Conservative preference would be to have migrant workers instead “settling in those communities and staying employed” – or to have those positions be filled by people already in the country.

“Is there a way that we can reform that program such that Canadians are matched with those jobs?” she said.

A Conservative government would also look to increase the focus on having refugees be sponsored privately by Canadian citizens, with the government-assisted refugee program being reduced to people fleeing the “atrocity crimes” of war crimes, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Many immigration advocates and economic groups had been hoping to see a larger increase in the immigration targets. A 2016 report from the government’s economic advisory council recommended raising the target to 450,000 people per year.

Hussen said a larger increase would have had to be accompanied by the government issuing more funding to local settlement services.

With files from The Canadian Press

