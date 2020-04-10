OTTAWA -- The House Health Committee has made public more than 1,000 pages of internal government documents that detail the early planning and conversations officials were having about the spread and impact of COVID-19.

Prior to their tabling, CTVNews.ca obtained copies of the documents that showed how the federal policies continued to evolve — between the time the first case in Canada was confirmed to mid-March — from the advice given based on the virus’ ability to spread, to measures needed at the border and the need to inventory medical supplies.

The documents were presented to the committee, in response to a production order it passed in late February requesting “all documents, including briefing notes, memos and emails from senior officials, prepared for the Minister of Health, Minister of Transport, Minister of Public Safety, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of National Defence regarding the outbreak of the coronavirus.”

The committee tabled the hundreds of pages on Wednesday, following an entirely virtual videoconference meeting as part of a broader study on the Canadian response to the COVID-19 outbreak.