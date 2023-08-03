'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said after Trudeaus reveal split
In a rare and personal revelation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau revealed this week that the two have separated.
The international headline-grabbing news about the high-profile power couple has sparked a series of questions about what the split means for the Trudeaus, their children, and the Canadian political landscape.
It has also generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news.
Here's everything we know so far:
A SEPARATION, NOT DIVORCE
After what the pair described in identical Instagram posts as "many meaningful and difficult conversations" Trudeau and his wife have decided to separate after 20 years together, 18 of which they spent married.
His office followed up with the news that the pair have signed a "legal separation agreement" and made efforts in the process to ensure all proper ethical steps were taken.
In a further important distinction, a source with knowledge of the situation told CTV News that while the prime minister and Gregoire Trudeau have separated, it is not a divorce.
PLANS TO LIVE APART, CO-PARENT
As part of the separation plan, Gregoire Trudeau has moved out, and into a private residence close to Rideau Hall where the prime minister and his family have lived since he took office in 2015.
Gregoire Trudeau is covering the cost of her new place at her own expense. Though, questions remain about the degree of RCMP protection that may be provided to her going forward. Typically, the prime minister and his family have around the clock federal security.
While the two will live apart, Gregoire Trudeau still plans to spend considerable time at Rideau Cottage as the plan is for her and Trudeau to co-parent.
They've said their focus remains on "raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," with the intention of both remaining "a constant presence in their children's lives."
GREGOIRE TRUDEAU NOT GOV'T REP
One key change is that going forward, Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the spouse of the prime minister in any official capacity on the world stage, nor will she attend events as the spouse of the prime minister.
This means that while she never had—per Canadian custom— a title such as 'first lady' she will no longer attend events with Trudeau, won't partake in any official visits with the prime minister, nor should it be expected that she's seen on the campaign trail come the next election.
It's these kinds of public events, common for the spouses of a political leaders, that Gregoire Trudeau has participated less in, in recent years.
While Gregoire Trudeau would still have access to the household staff at Rideau Cottage when she's there, she's expected to continue her own personal career and charitable pursuits, without federal staff support.
PAIR REMAIN CLOSE, ASK FOR PRIVACY
Not to be forgotten in the considerable attention around the separation, are the prime minister and Gregoire Trudeau’s three children: Xavier who is 15, Ella-Grace who is 14, and Hadrien who is nine.
With their well-being in mind—and considerations for how his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau's marriage breakup impacted him as a child— the prime minister has asked Canadians to respect the family's privacy as they proceed under this new arrangement.
Canadians can still expect "to often see the family together," beginning next week when they plan to take a family vacation together.
WILL THIS IMPACT THE PM POLITICALLY?
CTV News’ official pollster Nik Nanos said Wednesday that Canadians will likely have "a certain level of empathy" for Trudeau, given many families go through similar hard times.
However, it remains to be seen what— if any—impact this news or future related developments may have on public opinion polling that currently shows the Liberals several points behind the federal Conservatives.
A source CTV News spoke with confirmed that the separation has not changed the prime minister's political plans, and Trudeau remains excited to continue his role leading Canadians into the next election.
NDP'S SINGH REACHES OUT
Asked about the news on Thursday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he has reached out to the prime minister, through his team, when he heard of the news.
"I want to say that this is hard for any family, any family that's gone through separation can recall the really difficult time that is, and of course, it's even more difficult if it's in the public eye. And, and it's important to acknowledge how that's going to impact the kids, and so I want to respect all those things, respect their ask for privacy and, I've reached out just to express my concern, or just my sympathy, for what's going on," Singh said.
The NDP leader acknowledged that being in the spotlight as a federal politician can be a challenge, while noting that many Canadians face having to balance work and family life, as well as the additional strains of factors such as keeping up with the rising cost of living.
"It's difficult, it's challenging. I understand how many families have gone through something so, so difficult and that to do it in the public limelight, like I said, is really, really hard, and it's hard for the kids, so I respect their request for privacy."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
