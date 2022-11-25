Real-time updates: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be taking the stand Friday at the Public Order Emergency Commission to testify about his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to last winter's "Freedom Convoy" protests.
Scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET, follow our live blog below for up-to-the-minute coverage from CTV News reporters covering the commission.
IN DEPTH
With the final week of Emergencies Act inquiry hearings ahead, here's what's been said so far
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet are set to take the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
Opinion
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Feds to provide COVID-19 update amid 'multi-demic' hospital crunch
The federal government will provide an update on COVID-19 and address other public health concerns this morning, as hospitals across the country grapple with multiple circulating illnesses including the flu, RSV and COVID-19.
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
'Very, very, very worried': What we learned from Freeland's convoy commission testimony
On the second last day of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took the stand, testifying about her role in sculpting emergency economic measures that came into effect when the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act. Here are some notable takeaways from Freeland's testimony.
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
'I come home and I cry': Rise in patients with respiratory illnesses leaving health-care workers drained
Hospitals and clinics across Canada are seeing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses that is leaving many to operate at full capacity. As health-care workers scramble to meet the increased demand, they say overtime has become the norm and they remain unsure of how much longer they can withstand the pressure.
As anti-trans health bills surge in U.S., some Canadian experts are expressing concern
Hundreds of people packed into the Ohio Statehouse last week to beg lawmakers not to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth, a scene that has been playing out across the U.S. as legislation targeting the transgender community continues its rapid increase, causing some activists in Canada to worry.
Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back, but says David Hyde Pierce opted out of returning as Frasier's brother in the hit series' revival.
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape.
BREAKING | No injuries reported after Flair Airlines plane goes off the runway at Region of Waterloo Airport
The Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway at the Region of Waterloo International Airport Friday morning.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies Friday at the public inquiry probing his government's decision to invoke emergency powers in response to last winter's weeks-long 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
Quebec to appeal decision on racial profiling during random police stops
Quebec will appeal a recent decision on random police stops, the province announced Friday morning. Quebec's Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel spoke to reporters alongside the Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, Christopher Skeete.
Carol Todd worries Dutch man who harassed daughter Amanda may not serve sentence
Carol Todd is worried the Dutch man convicted of harassing and extorting her teenage daughter, Amanda, who later died by suicide, may not serve any of the 13-year sentence handed to him by a British Columbia court.
Algeria sentences 49 to death for mob killing amid wildfires
An Algerian court sentenced 49 people to death Thursday for the brutal mob killing of a painter who had been suspected of starting devastating wildfires -- but had actually come to help fight them, according to defense lawyers and the state news agency.
-
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started.
-
Russia rains missiles on recaptured Ukrainian city
Natalia Kristenko's dead body lay covered in a blanket in the doorway of her apartment building for hours overnight. City workers were at first too overwhelmed to retrieve her as they responded to a deadly barrage of attacks that shook Ukraine's southern city of Kherson.
-
Beijing on edge as city adds new quarantine centres
Residents of some parts of China's capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered faster construction of COVID-19 quarantine centres and field hospitals.
-
10 killed in apartment fire in northwest China's Xinjiang
A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China's Xinjiang region killed 10 people and injured nine, authorities said Friday, in the second major fire in the country this week, leaving a total of 48 dead.
-
Channel migrant crossings have gone up, a year after 27 drowned trying to get to the U.K.
A year after 27 migrants drowned trying to reach the United Kingdom from Northern France, in what was described as the worst maritime disaster in the English Channel in 30 years, the number of migrant crossings has only gone up.
'Time was up': Takeaways from PMO staff testimony on Trudeau's decision to invoke Emergencies Act
On Thursday, a trio of top staffers in the Prime Minister's Office testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act. Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead took the stand as a panel, testifying about the roles they played during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and as senior officials were examining what options they had to address the Ottawa occupation and border blockades.
Musk says he's granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting 'amnesty' for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.
-
Lunar rover: A look at Canadian tech bound for the moon
An Ontario company building the first Canadian lunar rover hopes to see it soon land on the moon, where it will help scientists better understand if and how humans can live there.
-
Webb telescope captures first look at an exoplanet's atmospheric breakdown
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a detailed molecular and chemical portrait of a faraway planet's skies, scoring another first for the exoplanet science community.
Movie reviews: 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' puts twists on twists
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews three new movies: Daniel Craig whodunnit 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' Disney's animated 'Strange World,' and sports drama 'The Swimmers.'
-
-
Beloved 'Anne of Green Gables' musical no longer an annual production on P.E.I.
The beloved musical celebrating Prince Edward Island’s favourite fictional heroine will no longer be an annual production.
Inflation hovers over U.S. shoppers heading into Black Friday
Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns in the U.S., but inflation is weighing on consumers.
-
What's the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?
Western governments are aiming to cap the price of Russia's oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow's budget, its military and the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Asian shares mixed as investors eye Tokyo inflation data
Asian shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation.
'It looks like Poseidon': Ingersoll, Ont. photographer captures spectacular image of face in waves
While working along the Lake Erie shoreline last weekend, a photographer from Ingersoll captured something unexpected. 'It took me hours to go through them all but I found a couple I really liked and that one stood out,' said Cody Evans.
-
Flossie, the world's oldest living cat, is nearly 27 years old
Flossie, at the age of almost 27 -- which is the feline equivalent of being 120 human years old, according to Guinness World Records -- has been crowned the world's oldest living cat.
-
French bulldog wins top prize at U.S. National Dog Show
Winston the French bulldog won Best in Show, the top spot, at this year's 21st Annual U.S. National Dog Show. Winston is the first French bulldog to ever win the competition's top prize.
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
Croatian Canadians feeling little conflict, will cheer for Croatia in Canada World Cup match
While many Canadians will be cheering on their men's soccer team, numerous Canadians of Croatian descent say their loyalties lie with the opposing team.
-
Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup
Tensions ran high at Iran's second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it.
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapours onto a hot engine and cause fires.
-
Tesla owners can now fully self drive in downtown Toronto
Tesla drivers will now be able to use the full self-driving beta program in Toronto's downtown after the company removed a geofence prohibiting its use.
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.