RCMP relaxes recreational cannabis use policy for officers
The RCMP has eased its policy on cannabis use by members, saying simply they must be fit for duty when reporting for work.
The new substance use policy replaces a 2018 one that required front-line officers and many other employees in "safety-sensitive" positions to refrain from recreational cannabis use for four weeks before duty.
The change, implemented earlier this month, brings the Mounties in line with many other police forces on employee pot use.
The National Police Federation, which represents nearly 20,000 RCMP members, welcomed the move, saying the previous policy was "not consistent with the police universe."
A recent statement from federation president Brian Sauve notes that union committees had been advocating for review and modernization of the policy since 2020.
The RCMP acknowledged last summer the 2018 policy was under review, with no final decision taken.
A spring 2023 briefing note, prepared for RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme, had recommended a 24-hour restriction on cannabis use before reporting to work, with some exceptions.
"Policing organizations that initially had a zero tolerance or 28-day restriction have or are moving towards either a fit for duty or 24-hour abstinence requirement, or a combination of both," said the briefing note, obtained last year by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act.
The police federation had advised the RCMP that one of the most common inquiries at recruiting sessions related to the recreational cannabis use policy, the note added.
The new policy says all RCMP employees must be fit to perform their duties and carry out their responsibilities, and must not be impaired by drugs, alcohol, or other substances when on duty or at work.
"Substance use can adversely affect job performance, conduct, the work environment, and the well-being of the user and of others, and can compromise the safety and security of policing services," says the policy, posted to the RCMP website Jan. 11.
It adds that the risk of impairment from substances such as cannabis varies depending on the person, use patterns and product quality.
As a result, impairment "may differ from one user to another, and from one use episode to another. The most effective way to avoid any safety risk is to abstain from use."
The RCMP said it reviewed all aspects of the force's operations in crafting the new policy.
"RCMP members work across Canada in a unique operating environment, as first responders, in rural and remote communities, and can be called back for duty at any time," the policy says.
The RCMP had no immediate comment on the new policy.
Sauve's statement says the policy excludes underwater divers and pilots, who must continue to follow the requirements of their professional governing bodies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Recovery effort now underway after vehicle crashes through ice on Keating Channel
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
An ER doctor says you should think twice before letting your kids do these things
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
International students in Canada: What do you wish you knew before moving?
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
Trump card: Liberals say much is at stake as they paint Conservatives as 'MAGA' politicians
As the United States election cycle goes into full swing ahead of a pivotal election later this year, federal Liberals north of the border have been increasingly comparing Canadian Conservatives to Trump Republicans.
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
A glimpse of Palestinian life under occupation strengthens resolve of some MPs to push for Gaza ceasefire
A Canadian delegation of parliamentarians and advocates is returning from a fact-finding mission in the West Bank with a better understanding of the plight of Palestinians living under occupation and the rising tensions with Israelis as the war on Hamas wages on beyond 100 days.
'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
Hostage families protest outside Netanyahu's home, ramping up pressure for a truce-for-hostages deal
Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza protested Saturday outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing frustration over his government's seeming lack of progress in getting the more than 100 captives released as the war in Gaza drags on.
Zelenskyy calls Trump's rhetoric about Ukraine's war with Russia 'very dangerous'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was worried by the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House, branding Trump's claim that he could stop Ukraine's war with Russia in 24 hours as 'very dangerous.'
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Recovery effort now underway after vehicle crashes through ice on Keating Channel
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
-
Thin ice: Ottawa's Rideau Canal still isn't open for skating, despite cold weather
Ottawa is looking at another weekend without skating on the Rideau Canal, even with below-normal winter temperatures on the horizon for the weekend.
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
-
International students in Canada: What do you wish you knew before moving?
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
-
RCMP relaxes recreational cannabis use policy for officers
The new substance use policy replaces a 2018 one that required front-line officers and many other employees in 'safety-sensitive' positions to refrain from recreational cannabis use for four weeks before duty.
World
-
Zelenskyy calls Trump's rhetoric about Ukraine's war with Russia 'very dangerous'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was worried by the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House, branding Trump's claim that he could stop Ukraine's war with Russia in 24 hours as 'very dangerous.'
-
Ethnic killings in one Sudan city left up to 15,000 dead: UN report
Between 10,000 and 15,000 people were killed in one city in Sudan's West Darfur region last year in ethnic violence by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allied Arab militia, according to a United Nations report seen by Reuters on Friday.
-
Indignant Donald Trump pouts and rips civil fraud lawsuit in newly released deposition video
Sitting with arms folded, an incredulous Trump complained to the state lawyer questioning him that he was being forced to 'justify myself to you' after decades of success building a real estate empire that’s now threatened by the court case.
-
Hostage families protest outside Netanyahu's home, ramping up pressure for a truce-for-hostages deal
Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza protested Saturday outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing frustration over his government's seeming lack of progress in getting the more than 100 captives released as the war in Gaza drags on.
-
International students in Canada: What do you wish you knew before moving?
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
-
An explosive case of police violence in the Paris suburbs ends with the conviction of 3 officers
A French court convicted three police officers of 'voluntary violence' towards a youth worker in a Paris suburb who suffered serious injuries to his rectum after being assaulted with a police baton during an identity check seven years ago.
Politics
-
Trump card: Liberals say much is at stake as they paint Conservatives as 'MAGA' politicians
As the United States election cycle goes into full swing ahead of a pivotal election later this year, federal Liberals north of the border have been increasingly comparing Canadian Conservatives to Trump Republicans.
-
A glimpse of Palestinian life under occupation strengthens resolve of some MPs to push for Gaza ceasefire
A Canadian delegation of parliamentarians and advocates is returning from a fact-finding mission in the West Bank with a better understanding of the plight of Palestinians living under occupation and the rising tensions with Israelis as the war on Hamas wages on beyond 100 days.
-
RCMP relaxes recreational cannabis use policy for officers
The new substance use policy replaces a 2018 one that required front-line officers and many other employees in 'safety-sensitive' positions to refrain from recreational cannabis use for four weeks before duty.
Health
-
An ER doctor says you should think twice before letting your kids do these things
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
-
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
-
Here is what we know about invasive group A strep
Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
Sci-Tech
-
Growing number of sharks being killed despite global regulatory changes: study
Despite widespread regulatory changes implemented to protect sharks, a recent study suggests that the rate of global shark fishing mortality has increased in recent years. The study's lead author says shark conservation efforts need to be made 'more comprehensively.'
-
Why do some animal species shrink over time? One study explores the reasons
New theoretical research is uncovering why certain species have shrunk over time.
-
The winner of a prestigious Japanese literary award has confirmed AI helped write her book
After Japanese author Rie Kudan won one of the country’s most prestigious literary awards, she admitted she’d had help from an unusual source — ChatGPT.
Entertainment
-
Rage Against the Machine rocker to launch exhibition at CMHR
An iconic musician who has taken the stage as part of Rage Against the Machine and Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band is set to bring an exhibition to a Winnipeg museum.
-
Malia Obama debuts short film ‘The Heart’ at Sundance Film Festival
Malia Obama debuted her short film 'The Heart' at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Thursday, appearing on the festival red carpet to herald the project.
-
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
Business
-
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
-
'Unintended consequences': Interest rate cap means some Canadians could lose access to their credit
Some Canadians who have turned to high-interest loans due to not qualifying for traditional credit could lose access to them as the government prepares to pass new laws targeting predatory lenders, according to the Canadian Lenders Association.
-
Microsoft says it was hacked by Russian state-sponsored group
The Russian group was able to access 'a very small percentage' of Microsoft corporate email accounts, including members of its senior leadership team and employees in its cybersecurity, legal, and other functions, said Microsoft.
Lifestyle
-
International students in Canada: What do you wish you knew before moving?
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
-
Farming inside a mall: Guelph, Ont. duo pairs agriculture with urban surroundings
You'll find something a little unusual in one Guelph, Ont. mall – a mushroom and microgreen farm.
-
Two eastern Ontario residents become millionaires from $100 scratchers
A pair of eastern Ontario residents are riding the New Year on a high note after becoming $1 million richer.
Sports
-
Connor Howe wins 1,500-metre gold on three-medal day for Canada at Four Continents
Long-track speedskater Connor Howe won gold in the men's 1,500 metres on Friday on a three-medal day for Canada at the ISU Four Continents Championships. Howe, from Canmore, Alta., finished first in one minute 43.19 seconds.
-
Canada's Elliot Vaillancourt wins World Cup silver in men's moguls
Canada's Elliot Vaillancourt won silver Friday at the FIS freestyle moguls World Cup. Vaillancourt, from Drummondville, Que., finished in second place with a score of 82.37 points, just behind Sweden's Walter Wallberg (84.92).
-
Rhode Island man charged in connection with Patriots fan's death pleads not guilty
One of two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the death of a fan at a New England Patriots game pleaded not guilty Friday.
Autos
-
Here's why electric cars don't go as far in the cold
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
-
FCC chair asks automakers about plans to stop abusers from using car electronics to stalk partners
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
-
Canada's finance minister, Honda met on potential EV project
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.