RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to talk 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is expected to testify this morning at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act last winter.
Ottawa invoked the act for the first time in mid-February after nearly three weeks of protests against COVID-19 restrictions that had gridlocked downtown Ottawa and inspired border blockades elsewhere.
The act, which came into law in 1988, allowed the government to provide police with extraordinary powers to resolve an emergency situation, and required that a public inquiry be stood up to investigate the decision.
Emails tabled as evidence at the Public Order Emergency Commission had suggested that before the emergency declaration, Lucki felt not "all available tools" had been exhausted in the police response to the protests.
Lucki is expected to begin testifying alongside deputy commissioner for federal policing Mike Duheme in the morning, and Curtis Zablocki, the RCMP's deputy commissioner in charge of Alberta, is next on the witness list.
Hearings in the public inquiry began in mid-October and are expected to conclude at the end of next week, with a final report due to Parliament in February.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.
Trudeau pledges cash for infrastructure and making vaccines in developing countries
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing funding for developing countries to improve their infrastructure and make COVID-19 vaccines.
Police ID suspects who poured maple syrup on Emily Carr painting in Vancouver
Vancouver police say they've identified the suspects who threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to a wall at the Vancouver Art Gallery over the weekend.
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
Lawyer for orphaned toddler says province to blame for deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide
A Vancouver lawyer representing a little girl who was orphaned by the deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide last November said if the province had closed the road during the unprecedented atmospheric river, no one would have died.
Trump exec says he feared firing if he spoke up about scheme
An executive at Donald Trump's company testified Monday he was afraid he'd hear those famous words — 'you’re fired!' — if he went to the big boss with concerns that two top company officials were scheming to dodge taxes on company-paid perks.
Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor's race, flipping state for Democrats
Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year.
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy triumphantly walked the streets of the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday, hailing Russia's withdrawal as the 'beginning of the end of the war,' but also acknowledging the heavy price Ukrainian troops are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders.
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training.
Iran issues first death sentence linked to recent protests
An Iranian court has issued the first death sentence linked to recent protests, convicting the unnamed person of 'enmity against God' and 'spreading corruption on Earth,' state media reports.
Trump team, U.S. Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs
The U.S. Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump are at odds over whether the former U.S. president can assert executive privilege over documents seized from his Florida estate to shield them from investigators and over whether he can treat the records as his own personal belongings.
What the convoy commission learned from public safety and global affairs witnesses, documents
The Public Order Emergency Commission started hearing from federal officials for the first time on Monday, as it continues the inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here's a roundup of the key moments from Monday's Public Safety Canada and Global Affairs Canada witnesses.
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
Unmanned, solar-powered U.S. space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
Filmmaker bursts into tears on stand at Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony Monday when asked to identify Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his trial.
Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Nickelback is getting a spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The rock hitmakers from Hanna, Alta. have been named as the latest inductees into the illustrious home of Canada's top music talent.
U.S. Federal Reserve's top financial regulator urges regulation for crypto
The top U.S. banking regulator at the Federal Reserve is urging Congress to pass legislation that would impose regulation on crypto currencies in the wake of the swift collapse last week of FTX, a leading crypto exchange.
Elon Musk pay package at Tesla challenged in court
Testimony began Monday in a Delaware courtroom where a Tesla shareholder is challenging a compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk potentially worth more than US$55 billion.
Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto
Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the saviour of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world's first trillionaire.
Someone just paid more than US$200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks
Someone just spent more than US$200,000 on a pair of old Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs -- setting a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to the auction house.
Early pandemic sees largest recorded drop in number of new marriages: StatCan data
Statistics Canada says COVID-19 disruptions are likely behind a historic drop in the number of marriages registered during the earliest days of the pandemic.
Former Hockey Canada executive Nicholson to testify before parliamentary committee
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson is scheduled to speak before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage on Tuesday.
Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in gambling case
Former Major League Baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig will plead guilty to lying to federal agents investigating an illegal gambling operation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.
After attending nine World Cups Mexican super fan ready for Qatar
Of the thousands of Mexican fans expected to travel to Qatar for the biggest soccer tournament in the world, only one of them can boast of having attended 10 World Cups and more than 450 matches for the country's national team: Hector Chavez, better known as "Caramelo."
Albertans know winter tires are important, poll shows only 56% use them
Alberta has already seen its fair share of snowy weather to start the month, but a new poll suggests that many drivers are still not using winter tires on their vehicles.
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.